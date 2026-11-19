After 13 years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally pulling into Vice City – and YouTube is throwing one hell of a launch party.

To celebrate the release of GTA 6 on Thursday, November 19, YouTube has teamed up with Rockstar Games for a massive 24-hour GTA 6 live stream, featuring live gameplay, podcasts and special guests.

And the best part? You can watch the entire GTA 6 livestream for FREE on YouTube, wherever you are in the world. No subscriptions required.

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The action kicks off at 12am ET / 5am GMT on November 19, with a special pre-show hosted by RDCWorld starting an hour earlier.

YouTube blocked where you are? Read on for how to watch GTA 6 livestreams online from anywhere.

How to watch GTA 6 live stream for free

Good news! You can watch the GTA 6 launch stream completely free via the official GTA 6 livestream on YouTube.

Tune in from 12am ET on Thursday, November 19 (5am GMT in the UK).

No paid YouTube Premium subscription is required, and the broadcast is available below.

YOUTUBE BLOCKED? You can use our favorite VPN to watch YouTube from anywhere

PS. You can also watch YouTube ad-free without a premium subscription.

How to GTA 6 live stream from anywhere

(Image credit: Future)

If you're keen to watch the GTA launch live stream but you're abroad and YouTube access is geo-blocked, then you use a VPN to change your location.

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How to watch GTA 6 live stream with a VPN

Using a VPN to unblock YouTube is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:

1. Download and install a VPN: As we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location: Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location (anywhere in the US, for example).

3. Go to the free GTA 6 stream: In this case, just head to the GTA 6 YouTube channel.

What devices can I watch YouTube on?

Smartphones – iPhone and Android

– iPhone and Android Tablets – iPad, Android tablets and Amazon Fire tablets

– iPad, Android tablets and Amazon Fire tablets Laptops and desktop computers – Windows, Mac, Chromebook and Linux (via web browser)

– Windows, Mac, Chromebook and Linux (via web browser) Smart TVs – Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense, TCL, Philips and other supported models

– Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense, TCL, Philips and other supported models Streaming devices – Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast with Google TV and Google TV Streamer

– Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast with Google TV and Google TV Streamer Gaming consoles – PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

– PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Smart displays – Selected Google Nest devices

– Selected Google Nest devices Android TV devices: Nvidia Shield TV and other compatible Android TV boxes

Nvidia Shield TV and other compatible Android TV boxes Google Cast or AirPlay – You can also cast YouTube from your phone to a compatible TV using Google Cast or AirPlay

What time does the GTA 6 live stream start?

US Pacific (PT) – 9pm, Wednesday, November 18

– 9pm, Wednesday, November 18 US Eastern (ET) – 12am, Thursday, November 19

– 12am, Thursday, November 19 UK (GMT) – 5am, Thursday, November 19

– 5am, Thursday, November 19 Central Europe (CET) – 6am, Thursday, November 19

– 6am, Thursday, November 19 India (IST) – 10:30am, Thursday, November 19

– 10:30am, Thursday, November 19 Australia (AEDT) – 4pm, Thursday, November 19

What to expect from the GTA 6 livestream

YouTube is going all out for the return of Grand Theft Auto.

The 24-hour GTA 6 YouTube live stream will feature live gameplay, original content and coverage from Miami, the real-life inspiration for Rockstar's 2026 iteration of Vice City.

Guests will include popular gaming creators such as Caylus, Zhong, Kat, Jelly, Rivers, Jake Baldino and Cinna.

Rockstar reckons there are also five limited-edition GTA 6-themed YouTube Live gifts, including animated Wanted Stars. Eligible viewers can claim and send a free gift on selected creator livestreams (while supplies last... which won't be long).

Outside of the GTA 6 live stream broadcast, YouTube has introduced a "Visit Vice City Shorts effect", letting fans put themselves into the world of GTA VI, while YouTube Music is celebrating with the game's official soundtrack and a Grand Theft Auto anthology playlist.

It's shaping up to be a seriously 'grand' occasion...

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