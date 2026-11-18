TL;DR Watch BBC New Comedy Awards Final 2026 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (UK only)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere (78% off)

Airs tonight – November 18, 2026

After six rounds of heats, six of the best emerging talents in the comedy field step up to put their jokes to the test in front of Guz Khan and a live audience. Here's how to watch BBC New Comedy Awards Final 2026 online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

British humour and the BBC go hand in hand, so it makes sense that the broadcaster would be going all in to find the next big talent in the comedy field. We head to Birmingham Town Hall as Khan, along with judges Amy Gledhill, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Dan Tiernan run the rule over the finalists.

This is the 30th year the BBC has run this competition, with past winners including Peter Kay, Lee Mack, Alan Carr, Sarah Millican, and Romesh Ranganathan. With a £1,000 prize and the opportunity to launch a pilot with the BBC, there's so much at stake as the finalists look to join that legendary roster of winners.

Want to see who will take the top prize? Here's how to watch BBC New Comedy Awards Final 2026 online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch BBC New Comedy Awards Final 2026 for free? Yes. You can watch BBC New Comedy Awards Final 2026 for free on BBC iPlayer right now in the UK only. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence. The show will also air on BBC One on Wednesday, November 18 at 10:40pm GMT. Away on holiday? You can use a VPN to access your usual UK services from anywhere, provided terms allow.

How to watch BBC New Comedy Awards Final 2026 from anywhere

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If you're keen to watch BBC New Comedy Awards Final 2026 but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch BBC New Comedy Awards Final 2026 on iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free U.K. iPlayer stream, you'd select a United Kingdom server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the BBC website or app, sign in, and watch BBC New Comedy Awards Final 2026 for free.

How to watch BBC New Comedy Awards Final 2026 in the UK

In the UK, BBC New Comedy Awards Final 2026 is available on BBC iPlayer for free from Wednesday, November 18.

You can also watch the show on BBC One. It airs on November 18 at 10:40pm GMT.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch BBC New Comedy Awards Final 2026 in the US?

There is currently no release plan or broadcast in place for BBC New Comedy Awards Final 2026 in the US.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the show from anywhere.

Can you watch BBC New Comedy Awards Final 2026 in Canada?

Similar to the US, BBC New Comedy Awards Final 2026 will not be releasing in Canada at this time, either on linear TV or streaming.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch BBC New Comedy Awards Final 2026 in Australia?

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Likewise, there is no release plan in place for BBC New Comedy Awards Final 2026 in Australia.

Away from home? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

BBC New Comedy Awards Final 2026: Additional Information

BBC New Comedy Awards Final 2026 - host and judges

Guz Khan (host)

Amy Gledhill (judge)

Kiell Smith-Bynoe (judge)

Dan Tiernan (judge)

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