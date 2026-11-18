The detail-focused Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K is now $399 - that’s a $251 discount ahead of Black Friday
If you’re in the hunt for maximum detail in your miniatures and models, look no further - this large-format Elegoo model is now 39% cheaper
Some people want a 3D printer to make large models or replacement parts for the home, while others want a device that can churn out amazing detail for models and miniatures.
If you fall into the latter camp, then you should consider resin printing - and, specifically, you should consider the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K. It’s currently listed for $399 in the firm’s Black Friday sale, which makes it a whopping $251 cheaper than its previous price.
Today’s best Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K deal
The offer is available directly from Elegoo’s US store, with the printer reduced by around 39%. And, as usual, that headline discount is not the only saving available from Elegoo - head to the website and you can explore further discounts on bundles, resins, accessories, and other consumables.
Why we recommend the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K
The generous 10-inch monochrome LCD delivers 16K resolution (15,120 x 6,230), with a 211.68 x 118.37 x 220mm build volume. That makes it particularly well suited to tabletop miniatures, figurines and models: you’ve got plenty of build volume to use alongside lashings of crisp, fine-point detail.
The printing process is more manageable thanks to an AI monitoring camera, automatic leveling, tilt-release technology, and a heated resin vat - all features we’re grateful to see regularly included on Elegoo 3D printers.
Our friends at GamesRadar put this model to the test and awarded it five stars, praising its exceptional accuracy and the quality of its finished models.
One drawback is the lack of built-in air filtration. Resin printing also involves extra handling, cleaning, and curing compared with FDM printing.
Price context and historical value
At $399, this is $250.99 below Elegoo’s $649.99 reference price. It’s a sizeable reduction, and you can save more by investing in consumables and accessories while the Black Friday sale is still running.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy it if… you want exceptionally fine detail for your miniatures.
❌ Skip it if… you want a low-maintenance printer for general-purpose projects.
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Mike has worked as a technology journalist for more than a decade and has written for most of the UK’s big technology titles alongside numerous global outlets. He loves PCs, laptops and any new hardware, and covers everything from the latest business trends to high-end gaming gear.
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