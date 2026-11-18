Some people want a 3D printer to make large models or replacement parts for the home, while others want a device that can churn out amazing detail for models and miniatures.

If you fall into the latter camp, then you should consider resin printing - and, specifically, you should consider the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K. It’s currently listed for $399 in the firm’s Black Friday sale, which makes it a whopping $251 cheaper than its previous price.

Today’s best Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K deal

Black Friday Save $250 Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K: was $649 now $399 at Elegoo The offer is available directly from Elegoo’s US store, with the printer reduced by around 39%. And, as usual, that headline discount is not the only saving available from Elegoo - head to the website and you can explore further discounts on bundles, resins, accessories, and other consumables.

Why we recommend the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K

The generous 10-inch monochrome LCD delivers 16K resolution (15,120 x 6,230), with a 211.68 x 118.37 x 220mm build volume. That makes it particularly well suited to tabletop miniatures, figurines and models: you’ve got plenty of build volume to use alongside lashings of crisp, fine-point detail.

The printing process is more manageable thanks to an AI monitoring camera, automatic leveling, tilt-release technology, and a heated resin vat - all features we’re grateful to see regularly included on Elegoo 3D printers.

Our friends at GamesRadar put this model to the test and awarded it five stars, praising its exceptional accuracy and the quality of its finished models.

One drawback is the lack of built-in air filtration. Resin printing also involves extra handling, cleaning, and curing compared with FDM printing.

Read the GamesRadar review

Price context and historical value

At $399, this is $250.99 below Elegoo’s $649.99 reference price. It’s a sizeable reduction, and you can save more by investing in consumables and accessories while the Black Friday sale is still running.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… you want exceptionally fine detail for your miniatures.

❌ Skip it if… you want a low-maintenance printer for general-purpose projects.