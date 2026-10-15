If you've been thinking about getting into 3D printing, or upgrading from a smaller machine, the Creality K1 Max 2025 3D printer, currently discounted as part of the company's Halloween sale, combines a generous build area with fast printing speeds and AI-assisted features.

The K1 Max is particularly appealing if you've outgrown a smaller 3D printer or want to tackle more ambitious projects without spending hours waiting for each print to complete. We tested out the 2023 model and came away highly impressed with its speed and accuracy.

• Best for: Hobbyists, makers, designers, and small businesses that want to create larger models, prototypes, and functional parts.

• The deal: The Creality K1 Max 2025 3D printer is $549 (was $899) at Creality Store.

Why we recommend it

In his four-and-a-half-star review, our expert Alastair said: "The Creality K1 Max offers an impressive blend of innovation, speed, and quality... The machine's AI-driven capabilities certainly set a new standard in handling complex designs, while the extensive material compatibility and decent build volume make it an ideal solution for all levels of 3D print enthusiasts."

He added that "The K1 Max offers something new and completely refined. The enclosed design, network operation, AI monitoring and print quality make it stand out", describing the machine as "close to perfect".

Price context & historical value

Creality Store has reduced the price of the K1 Max 2025 3D printer from $899 to $549 as part of its Halloween sale, saving you a huge $350. We've seen it on sale for a few dollars cheaper in the past, but this is a great deal and one I'd definitely recommend.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Creality K1 Max 2025 if...

You want to create larger 3D prints, work on detailed prototypes, or move beyond the limitations of a smaller printer. It's also worth considering if automatic bed leveling and AI-assisted monitoring appeal to you.

❌ Skip the Creality K1 Max 2025 if...

You only plan to print small objects occasionally. A compact, less expensive printer may be more than enough.