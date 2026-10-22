If you’ve wanted to try multicolor 3D printing without spending a fortune, the SparkX i7 Color Combo is one of the friendliest ways in - our colleagues at Tom's Hardware called it "a package that is hard to beat." And it's now part of the company's big Halloween sale.

Having reviewed our fair share of Creality 3D printers, this one's an easy recommendation for beginners looking for a multi-color 3D printer. Currently, the Creality SparkX i7 Color Combo is $349 (was $399) at Creality. In the UK, the same model is now £319 (was £399).

• Best for: beginners and hobbyists who want to print in up to four colors without a complicated setup.

• Why we like it: multi-color 3D printing through the low-maintenance CFS Lite spool system, a 260 x 260 x 255mm build volume, quiet operation, reliable automatic bed leveling, and a built-in camera for monitoring prints.

Why we recommend it

While we haven't tested this newest model, our sister site Tom's Hardware scored it 4.5 stars, earning it an Editor's Choice award. The review praised its fast and quiet printing, friendly interface, and reliable automatic bed leveling. They were especially impressed by the CFS Lite, which was adaptable and refreshingly low maintenance. Complaints were minor: setup asks you to accept a lengthy privacy policy, and the CFS Lite doesn’t retract filament back onto its spools, which can get a little messy.

For more top picks, we've tested the best 3D printers.

Price Context & Historical Value

This is $50 off the Color Combo’s $399 list price, or about 13%. It also costs just $70 more than the single-color i7, which makes the four-color bundle the better buy for most people. It’s a solid, if not dramatic, discount on a printer we already rate highly.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Creality SparkX i7 Color Combo if... you want an affordable way into four-color 3D printing, you value quiet operation and an easy setup, or you like being able to watch your prints remotely through the built-in camera.

❌ Skip the Creality SparkX i7 Color Combo if... you need an enclosed printer for materials like ABS, you’d rather avoid tidying up loose filament from the CFS Lite, or you want a printer with more than four colors.