Creality K1 Max review

The Creality K1 Max offers an impressive blend of innovation, speed, and quality, although not all features are yet firing at their full potential. The machine's AI-driven capabilities certainly set a new standard in handling complex designs, while the extensive material compatibility and decent build volume make it an ideal solution for all levels of 3D print enthusiasts. One issue that might initially stump beginners is the new filament feed process, which requires the removal of the PTFE tube; it's not difficult, just a little fiddly to remove and replace the securing ring. The K1 Max offers something new and completely refined, aside from the filament loading. The enclosed design, network operation, AI monitoring and print quality make it stand out. If Creality can boost the speed to its full potential, add multi-filament support and sort out that filament loading process, then this machine will be close to perfect.

Intro

The Creality K1 Max isn't just another 3D printer; Creality, like many of the established brands, has had to innovate at speed to compete with the emergence of the Bambu printers. Now, the K1 Max challenges the features of the P1 but with a refined design that makes it stand out. This machine can be brought and used out of the box; it's not the best 3D printer for enthusiasts who wants to get in under the bonnet of the machine and software, but more for those wanting a 3D printer to realise their designs and innovations.

Standing out with its AI-driven capabilities, the K1 Max takes precision to a new level while boosting the print speed to compete with the newer printer manufacturers. The machine integrates LiDAR sensors that enable exceptional accuracy through the print process and help enhance the machine's ability to tackle complex geometric shapes and fine details, as the test highlights with the models we used to push the system's abilities.

(Image credit: Ali Jennings)

Network operation over an area network is a welcome and now essential addition, and the software Creality Print ensures seamless connectivity and use, enabling you to monitor and control prints remotely.

On top of the innovative features is a stylish and neat design that sits above much of the competition, making this printer a far more viable option for many than the more common open-design models.

Features

Specs Print Technology: Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Build Area: 300 x 300 x 300mm Minimum Layer Resolution: 0.1mm Maximum Layer Resolution: 0.35mm Dimensions: 435 x 462 x 526mm (Product Dimensions) Weight: 18kg (Net Weight) Bed: Heatbed Temperature: ≤100℃ Print Surface: Flexible build plate Software: Creality Print; compatible with Cura, Simplify3D, PrusaSlicer Materials: ABS, PLA, PETG, PET, TPU, PA, ABS, ASA, PC, PLA-CF, PA-CF, PET-CF Print Speed: ≤600mm/s

The Creality K1 Max stands out against other 3D printers I have looked at this year, such as the excellent Original PRUSA MK4 and Bambu Labs P1P, with a sleek, enclosed design that provides a controlled environment for printing various materials. For materials such as PLA, you need an open environment so the machine lid can quickly be removed and the door is opened. Interestingly, Creality has gone for a real premium feel to the entire machine; there's no perspex for the sides and top or stock extruded aluminium tubing; this is all glass and custom framework. The design is very much on another level.

On the front of the machine is a large 4.3-inch colour touchscreen interface. This screen enables easy navigation and control over loading models directly from a USB and the printing process. Alongside the LCD is the direct WiFi operation using the Creality Print application available for most OS's; this works smoothly, although it doesn't enable you to delve in under the bonnet if you're that way inclined.

(Image credit: Ali Jennings)

An additional feature I've seen on most of the new Resin printers is the inclusion of an Air Purifier as part of the system, and it's great to see one feature on this filament machine. There's also the option to attach an extractor to the back, which will be useful when printing with materials such as ABS that release powerful fumes.

At the heart of the printer is the large build volume of 300x300x300mm, which is standard for this size and price of the printer, and the dual-gear direct drive extruder services this. This enables consistent filament feed and increases the scope of materials you can use, including flexibility. The hotend has a 0.4mm nozzle, but you also have options for 0.6/0.8mm. This hotend enables a max temperature of 300℃ and the build platform 100℃, again boosting material compatibility.

The innovations, such as the LiDAR sensor, are all tucked away, so while they're there, they're not obvious.

Performance

The Creality K1 Max represents a major step forward in 3D printing, especially when it comes to print quality and reliability. It's immediately apparent that this printer is aimed at those who value precision and speed.

The K1 Max's AI-driven capabilities, including LiDAR sensors, helped achieve remarkable accuracy and detail in the test models through this review. With these features, we can tackle complex shapes and fine details that almost all FFF printers have struggled to print in the past without relying heavily on support and support materials.

(Image credit: Ali Jennings)

The printer produced outstanding results with all test models, so much so that I decided to test the printer and add a couple of prints that I usually reserve for Resin. With these prints, this printer has stood out as being the first through the test process to print with minimal support for some of the more complex character models.

After completing the usual modes, I ran through the usual benchmark models with the following result.

Creality K1 Max: Print quality

Dimensional accuracy - score of 5

Target 25 = X: 24.88mm / 0.12mm Error | Y: 24.73mm / 0.27mm Error Target 20 = X: 19.87mm / 0.13mm Error | Y: 19.78mm / 0.22mm Error

Target 15 = X: 14.92mm / 0.08mm Error | Y: 14.81mm / 0.19mm Error

Target 10 = X: 9.98mm / 0.02mm Error | Y: 9.78mm / 0.22mm Error

Target 5 = X: 4.84mm / 0.16mm Error | Y: 4.81mm / 0.19mm Error

X Error Average = 0.1

Y Error Average = 0.23

X&Y Error Average = 0.1

Fine Flow Control - score of 2.5

Fine Negative Features - score of 5

Overhangs - score of 4

Bridging - score of 5

XY resonance - score of 2.5

Z-axis alignment - score of 2.5

Final score: 26.5 out of 30.

Verdict

The Creality K1 Max, while impressive in many aspects, isn’t without its quirks that deserve acknowledgement. First and foremost, the new filament feed process might be seen as a step back for some, particularly those new to 3D printing. The requirement to remove the PTFE tube and the fiddly securing ring can be less than intuitive.

The limited access to the Klipper firmware might irk the more tech-savvy users, restricting their ability to tinker and personalise the machine to their preferences. Moreover, the single filament capability seems somewhat restrictive when considering the printer's other cutting-edge features, and the lack of a hinged lid might seem like an oversight in design for some.

However, these few negatives don’t overshadow the tremendous positives. The Creality K1 Max flaunts a premium build quality that's hard to find elsewhere. Using glass and custom framework elevates the machine's appearance and feel to a level that signifies quality and robustness.

(Image credit: Ali Jennings)

Speed, though not yet fully unleashed, shows promise and complements this machine's incredible accuracy and print quality. The AI-driven capabilities, coupled with LiDAR sensors, set a new standard in precision, making it an ideal solution for detailed and complex designs.

The K1 Max is more than just a 3D printer; it's a versatile tool designed to meet education, enthusiasts, and professionals' diverse needs. From classrooms to design studios, its wide array of features and user-friendly design ensures that it can be a perfect fit for any level of 3D print aficionado.

The Creality K1 Max, with some refinement and updates, could become close to perfect. It offers innovation, speed, and quality that cater to all levels of interest and expertise. If you're looking for a 3D printer that combines technological advancement with real-world usability, this machine is worth serious consideration. Its tremendous potential eclipsed the few negatives, making the K1 Max a commendable choice in today's market.