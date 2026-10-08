The Anycubic Photon P1 Max 3D printer has a massive 18.3L build volume, giving you room for large resin creations models, and it's on sale at Amazon right now.

• Best for: Experienced makers, designers, engineering teams, and small businesses that need a large-format resin 3D printer for bigger models or batch production.

• The deal: The Anycubic Photon P1 Max is now $850 (was $900) at Amazon, saving you $50.

• Why it matters: Its combination of automated calibration, resin heating, and intelligent monitoring is designed to reduce the need for manual intervention during demanding printing projects.

Why we recommend it

The Photon P1 Max has an enormous 11.24 x 8.43 x 11.81-inch build area, providing 18.3L of printing capacity. A 14-inch 12K LCD works with Anycubic's LighTurbo 3.0 light engine to reproduce fine details, and the printer also offers a claimed repeatable accuracy of ±0.01mm.

Its Auto-Leveling 3.0 system automatically calibrates before printing and checks all four corners. The 1.9L heated resin tank can maintain temperatures up to 35°C, helping keep resin at a suitable working temperature.

In his 4.5-star review of the Photon P1, a smaller resin printer, our expert Alastair said it had "been designed for makers and engineers looking for the next step-up." He added that "Focused around a 14K LCD, the machine features a ball screw Z-axis, heated resin vat, and Wave Release Technology, all in a relatively compact machine. But it’s the option for the dual-material printing with the optional kit that many will find of the most interest."

He explained that "Through the test, I managed a near unheard of 100% success rate on 20+ prints, and the quality from the 14K screen was exceptional, even with a low workshop temperature; the heated vat kept everything running at optimum temperatures."

While the P1 Max has a lower-resolution 12K screen, it offers almost three times the build volume of the P1, so is better suited to larger models and batch printing.

Price context & historical value

Amazon has reduced the Anycubic Photon P1 Max from $899.99 to $849.99, knocking $50 off its listed price. While that's not a massive saving, this is the cheapest price we've seen this printer model selling for on Amazon.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Anycubic Photon P1 Max if...

You regularly work on large resin prints or need to produce multiple components in a single batch. Its generous printing area and automated features make it particularly attractive for more demanding projects.

❌ Skip the Anycubic Photon P1 Max if...

You're new to resin printing or mainly create small miniatures and occasional decorative models. A smaller resin printer, like the P1, will cost less and take up less desk space.

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