The wildest PC deal we've seen for some time serves up an 18-core Intel Xeon CPU and 32GB of RAM — and all for under $500 ahead of Cyber Monday
Getting a PC with 32GB of memory for under $500 is a certified deal season bargain
Lots of deals we see at this time of year are pretty conventional, but the Rmatamini P99S is about the furthest thing from conventional you can get when it comes to mini PCs.
This system serves up an unusual combination of aging server-grade processing hardware and dedicated graphics for less than $500 on Newegg - and you get an impressive 32GB of memory included, too.
This system revolves around Intel’s Xeon E5-2696 v3, an 18-core, 36-thread processor originally designed for servers and released way back in 2014. The CPU is accompanied by an AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card, 32GB of DDR3 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD.
Today’s best Rmatamini P99S deal
Newegg currently lists the Rmatamini P99S for $449, reduced from $699. That’s a lot of memory, processing cores, and graphics hardware for the money, even if none of it is particularly modern.
Why we recommend the Rmatamini P99S
Let’s be clear: this isn’t a cutting-edge PC. The Xeon processor dates back over a decade, the DDR3 memory is an older standard that can’t stand up to the latest DDR5 technology, and the Radeon RX 5500 isn’t going to trouble the latest gaming graphics cards in any kind of benchmark.
That’s not really the point, though. Getting 32GB of RAM and a dedicated 8GB graphics card in a desktop for $449 is unusual, and the inclusion of a dedicated graphics card still gives you more flexibility than you’d get from the integrated graphics included in most mini PCs at this price.
There’s still plenty to like about the silicon, too. The 18-core Xeon can still handle everyday multitasking without breaking a sweat, and it’ll tackle some multi-threaded workloads, too, from data analysis to basic software development and video encoding. And that Radeon RX 5500 can still handle photo editing and less demanding 1080p gaming.
Neither component is cutting edge, but neither is ready for retirement just yet either - especially at this price.
The compact 5.6-liter chassis is another plus, although the older, power-hungry components could mean plenty of heat and fan noise when the system is working hard. Think of it as an unconventional, affordable workhorse rather than a quiet, efficient everyday PC.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy it if… You want multi-threaded performance, lots of RAM, and dedicated graphics and don’t mind taking a risk on an affordable, unusual system.
❌ Skip it if… You want your next mini PC to deliver triple-A gaming ability, power efficiency, or quiet performance.
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Mike has worked as a technology journalist for more than a decade and has written for most of the UK’s big technology titles alongside numerous global outlets. He loves PCs, laptops and any new hardware, and covers everything from the latest business trends to high-end gaming gear.
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