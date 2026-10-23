How to watch Mercury Music Prize for free – stream full replay

Watch Mercury Music Prize on BBC iPlayer (UK)

Traveling? Use NordVPN to watch when outside UK

Full replay (1hr 32 min)

The Mercury Music Prize brought music's biggest names – including RAYE and Olivia Dean – to rainy Newcastle on Thursday, October 22, for a star-studded awards show.

Heavyweights Paul McCartney and Dave were among the 12 shortlisted album artists, with the winner receiving £25,000.

Hosted by Lauren Laverne at the sold-out Utilita Arena, the ceremony, which celebrated the year's best British and Irish albums, aired on BBC Four.

Missed it? Below, we'll show you how to watch a full replay of the 2026 Mercury Music Prize from anywhere...

How to watch Mercury Music Prize for free on BBC iPlayer

The BBC's online streaming site, BBC iPlayer, is streaming Mercury Music Prize for free in the UK from Thurs, Oct 22. How to watch BBC iPlayer: RAYE fans who want to catch the Mercury Prize can watch it now on BBC iPlayer and the BBC iPlayer app (iOS / Android). All you have to do is sign up and provide your email, date of birth, a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and confirm that you have a TV license. OUTSIDE THE UK? Use NordVPN to access BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Mercury Prize 2026 from anywhere

BBC iPlayer is only showing the Mercury Prize (2026) to residents in the UK.

Brits traveling or working outside the UK will need to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer's stream.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the Mercury Album of The Year show from anywhere in the world.

Exclusive Deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice



✅ Up to 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Extra Months Free

✅ Unlocks streaming services



Get NordVPN and stream the Mercury Prize online now – from US, Canada, Europe, etc.

How to use a VPN – 3 simple steps

It's super simple to use a VPN to watch the Mercury Music Prize replay on BBC iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to watch your free BBC iPlayer stream, you'd select 'UK'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer, sign in, and watch Mercury Music Prize for free.

What devices is BBC iPlayer available on?

You can use BBC iPlayer on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Who performed at the Mercury Music Prize 2026? RAYE, Olivia Dean, JADE, Florence + The Machine, Nia Archives, Suede, Kojey Radical, Knats and Dove Ellis performed, with Pulp also taking the stage.

Mercury Prize 2026 Nominations in full

Dave – The Boy Who Played the Harp

Dove Ellis – Blizzard

Florence + The Machine – Everybody Scream

JADE – THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!

Knats – A Great Day In Newcastle

Kojey Radical – Don't Look Down

Nia Archives – Emotional Junglist

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Paul McCartney – The Boys of Dungeon Lane

RAYE – THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.

Suede – Antidepressants

War Child Records – HELP(2)