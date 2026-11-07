How to watch Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2026 for free, online and from anywhere

In Brief Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2026 airs November 7

Catch it for free on iPlayer

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Lest we forget! It's that bittersweet moment once again as the whole of the United Kingdom (and indeed, the world) comes together to remember those we lost in the wars. This year, it airs on Saturday, November 7 at 9pm BST, with Clive Myrie hosting the poignant event from the Royal Albert Hall.

Myrie will be joined by musicians including Alfie Boe, James Emmanuel, Mica Paris, Rita Wilson and Tom Odell. We will also get stunning performances from the Band of Royal Air Force Regiment and the Bands of HM Royal Marines Portsmouth (Royal Band) and Collingwood.

Over the course of 90 minutes, audiences will also hear from veterans and their loved ones as personal and heartfelt stories are shared about those who fought for their countries. The theme this year is places of remembrance, as people explain how different locations — be it private gardens or public spaces — can help them reflect on what they have lost.

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Here's how to watch Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2026 online and on TV from anywhere for free.

Can I watch Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance 2026 for free? Yes. BBC iPlayer is the streaming service you need to watch Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance 2026 for free. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV licence. You can also watch on the free-to-air channel BBC One from Saturday, November 7 at 9pm BST. Can't access the free stream because you're away on vacation? You need a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance 2026 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance 2026 but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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How to watch Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance 2026 in the UK

In the UK, Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance 2026 is available on BBC iPlayer for free. It will be on the platform from November 7.

You can also watch the show on the linear TV channel BBC One. It airs on Saturday, November 7, at 9pm BST.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance 2026 in the US?

Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance 2026 is only available in the UK – on television and BBC iPlayer – so you can't find a broadcast or stream of the show in the States.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the show from anywhere.

Can you watch Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance 2026 in Canada?

Similar to the US, Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance 2026 is not available to stream in Canada and is not on any television channels there.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance 2026 in Australia?

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Like in the US and Canada, Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance 2026 is not available to stream or watch on any TV channels yet.

Away from the UK? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance 2026 need to know

Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance 2026 - performers

Alfie Boe

James Emmanuel

Mica Paris

Rita Wilson

Tom Odell

Band of Royal Air Force Regiment

Band of HM Royal Marines Portsmouth

Band of Collingwood

Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance 2026 - which war does this commemorate?

While Remembrance Day is primarily to reflect on those soldiers lost in the First World War, the event now covers a lot of different wars.

This year, there are significant anniversaries for conflicts in Bosnia, as well as the end of the Gulf War and the Iraq War.

Essentially, Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance 2026 is an event for anyone to be involved in, regardless of when and where they may have suffered a loss.

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