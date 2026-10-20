How to watch I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton — live stream online from anywhere in the world

Country music superstar, activist and ally, theme park magnate — whatever your relationship with Dolly Parton, there’s no denying we said goodbye to an icon earlier this year, and it’s in that spirit that the CMA have set out to pay tribute with this all-star spectacular.

Expect plenty of stars to turn out to pay their respects, with some of the biggest names from country music and beyond set to perform some of Parton’s most iconic hits, including, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Ella Langley, Kristen Bell, Kristin Chenoweth, Lainey Wilson, and many more, with a few surprise appearances teased along the way.

Ensuring the Queen of Country’s ongoing legacy, the event will also raise funds for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which gifts a free book to millions of children each month.

Set to be spectacular, emotional and community spirited, the live two-hour special sounds the perfect way to pay tribute to the American legend, so read on as we show you how to watch I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton for free?

For US viewers looking to watch live, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all feature ABC and offer free trial periods.

Away from home? Watch your usual streaming services from anywhere with NordVPN (try for 30 days).

How to watch I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch I Will Always Love You, you may be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

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How to watch I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton in the US

If you have cable, I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton will air live on ABC on Wednesday, October 21 on ABC at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Don't have cable? Cord-cutting services with ABC include Sling TV, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV.

The show will also stream on Disney Plus and on Hulu the following day.

Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton online from abroad.

How to watch I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton in the UK, Canada and Australia

Disney Plus is the international home for the live stream of I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton, including in the UK, Canada and Australia.

The show will air live on Wednesday, October 21 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST (Thurs) / 12pm AEDT (Thurs).

Prices start from £6.99 / CA$8.99 / AU$9.99 per month.

Away from home? Stream I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton from anywhere by using NordVPN.

I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton - Need to Know

I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton trailer

In one week, join us for CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton. - YouTube Watch On

I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton streams live on Wednesday, October 21 in North America, making it Thursday, October 22 for those in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Who is performing at I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton?

Confirmed to be performing some of Dolly's most loved hits at the tribute show are:

Ashley McBryde

Béla Fleck

Brad Paisley

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Darius Rucker

Ella Langley

Kelsea Ballerini

Kristen Bell

Kristin Chenoweth

Lady A

Lainey Wilson

Little Big Town

Lukas Nelson

Molly Tuttle

Reba McEntire

Ricky Skaggs

Sierra Hull

Vince Gill

Zac Brown

Where is I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton taking place?

The tribute show will emanate from Belmont University’s Fisher Center in Nashville, Tennessee, the iconic 'Music City' and Parton's spiritual home.

Dr. Greg Jones, president of Belmont University says: "It is a privilege to welcome artists, friends and fans from around the world to celebrate her extraordinary life and legacy from this stage in Nashville, honoring a woman whose love for Tennessee was woven into everything she did."

Who was Dolly Parton?

Primarily known as an icon of country music, Dolly Parton was also an actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman responsible for some of the genre's best loved songs including "Jolene," "I Will Always Love You," "9 to 5," and "Islands in the Stream."