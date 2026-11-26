A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Bride's Chamber is the 20th instalment of the festive frightener anthology specials at the BBC, with Jim Broadbent and Martin Freeman leading the cast this time.

Directed by Mark Gatiss and adapted from the Charles Dickens and Wilkie Collins story from 1858, the story is a deliciously dark tale of obsession, manipulation, and the concept of purgatory.

Freeman stars as Goodchild, a lonely traveler who checks into a remote and mysterious tavern, crossing paths with the eccentric landlord (played by Adrian Scarborough) and, even more terrifying, a strange man in black (Broadbent) who shares a disturbing story.

This 30-minute special is part of the BBC's quintessential Christmas schedule, and perfectly bridges the gap between Halloween and the most wonderful time of the year.

Ready for some scares? Here's how to watch A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Bride's Chamber online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Bride's Chamber for free? Yes. You can watch A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Bride's Chamber for free on BBC iPlayer from Friday, November 27. Based on past drops, it should be available from around 6 a.m. GMT. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence. The episode is also expected to air on BBC Two on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2026. Away on holiday? You can use a VPN to access your usual UK services from anywhere, provided terms allow.

How to watch A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Bride's Chamber from anywhere

(Image credit: Future)

If you're keen to watch A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Bride's Chamber but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Bride's Chamber on iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free U.K. iPlayer stream, you'd select a United Kingdom server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the BBC website or app, sign in, and watch A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Bride's Chamber for free.

How to watch A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Bride's Chamber in the UK

In the UK, you can watch A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Bride's Chamber on BBC iPlayer for free and nice and early, on Friday, November 27.

However, if that's too soon for you to get in the festive spirit, it is also set to be shown on BBC Two on December 24 (AKA Christmas Eve).

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

How to watch A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Bride's Chamber online in the US, Canada and Australia

Though nothing has yet been formally confirmed, we expect viewers in the US, Canada, Australia and beyond will be able to stream the 2026 A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Bride's Chamber Christmas on BritBox.

The arrival usual varies by country, but it should land in all territories before the end of the year.

In the US, BritBox has a limited-time special Black Friday offer of $2.99 for the first two months ($10.99/month thereafter), Canadian prices have the same CA$2.99 offer for two months (regular monthly price CA$10.99), while for Aussies it's AU$13.99.

All countries offer 12 months for the price of 10 as a standard annual rate.

Brit abroad? You can use a VPN to stream for free on BBC iPlayer just as you would back home.

A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Bride's Chamber: Additional Information

A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Bride's Chamber - cast

Martin Freeman

Jim Broadbent

Adrian Scarborough

Joe Armstrong

India Fowler

Lewis Shepherd

A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Bride's Chamber - synopsis

As per the BBC, the synopsis for this short film reads:

"1858. An inn with no name, an eccentric landlord and a lone traveller with a strangely familiar appearance. As he settles into his room for the night, the traveller is visited by an uncanny man in black, with a story to tell."

What's been said about The Bride's Chamber?

Speaking to the BBC about the adaptation of this Dickensian tale, Mark Gatiss said: "I’m once more thrilled and honoured to bring another Ghost Story for Christmas to BBC Two. It’s unusual to find a Dickens rarity but this is it! A weird and nasty little treasure which lurks within a work co-written with the great Wilkie Collins. A lonely inn, an incognito traveller and a ghastly tale of warped obsession. Merry Christmas!"

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