Rhiannon Lewis (played by Ella Purnell) returns in Sweetpea in season 2, and she's going to be super busy as she juggles her thirst for murder, a promotion at work, and a new romantic relationship, all while threats from the outside continue to pile on the pressure and Rhiannon's secrets look like spilling out.

There are six fresh episodes of Sweetpea, and they're all dropping at once in the UK, which makes for one killer binge session. We'll see Rhiannon coming to terms with AJ's claim that she is a monster, and his mother coming looking for her son, who we know she won't be finding anytime soon.

With AJ's mother, detective Marina, and a new copycat killer all closing in on Rhiannon, we're set for a very tense sophomore season for this dark comedy thriller.

Here's how you can watch Sweetpea season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Sweetpea season 2 for FREE in Australia

Looking for Sweetpea season 2 free streams? Australian viewers are in luck! Season 2 premieres on Foxtel Now on Thursday, November 26, and new subscribers get a 10-day FREE trial.

Traveling outside Australia? Use a VPN (try risk-free) to access your Foxtel Now free trial from anywhere. Details below...

Use a VPN to watch Sweetpea season 2 from anywhere

(Image credit: Future)

If you're keen to watch Sweetpea season 2 but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Sweetpea season 2 on Sky or Now TV.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting US/Canada and want to watch your UK stream, you'd select a United Kingdom server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Now TV or Sky Go website or app, sign in, and watch Sweetpea season 2.

How to watch Sweetpea season 2 in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Sweetpea season 2 on Sky Atlantic or via Now TV from November 26, with all six episodes arriving at once.

Going to be outside the UK when Sweetpea season 2 is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN (try 30 days).

Can you watch Sweetpea season 2 in the US?

You will be able to watch Sweetpea season 2 on STARZ in the US in early 2027, but there is no firm release date. We'll update this page as soon as a hard release date drops.

Visiting the US? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN – handy if you'd usually watch Foxtel Now in Australia.

Can you watch Sweetpea season 2 in Canada?

It's a similar story in Canada, with Sweetpea season 2 set to land on STARZ in the new year.

Away from home? You can access your subscriptions by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the UK.

How to watch Sweetpea season 2 in Australia

If you're living Down Under, you won't have to wait as long at all. In fact, Sweetpea season 2 will stream on Binge and Foxtel On Demand from November 26 at 1pm AEDT.

Tip: Get the Foxtel Now 10-day free trial (which includes Showcase) and therefore watch Sweetpea season 2 for free!

Outside Australia? Aussies away from home can use a VPN to unblock Binge and watch Sweetpea season 2 as they would at home.

Sweetpea season 2 – Need to Know

Sweetpea Season 2 | Official Trailer | Sky - YouTube Watch On

When is the Sweetpea season 2 release date? All six episodes of Sweetpea season 2 will land on streaming services in the UK and Australia on Thursday, November 26. It's Sky Atlantic or Now TV in the UK, or Binge/Foxtel/Showcase in Australia.

Sweetpea season 2 cast

Ella Purnell as Rhiannon Lewis

as Rhiannon Lewis Tamsin Greig as Liv

as Liv Rish Shah as Gabriel

as Gabriel Taj Atwal as Freya

as Freya Jenny Walser as Daisy

as Daisy Annabelle Davis as Bella

as Bella Leah Harvey as Marina

as Marina Jon Pointing as Craig

as Craig Jeremy Swift as Norman

as Norman Ingrid Oliver as Diana St. John

as Diana St. John Nitin Ganatra as Rory

as Rory Alexandra Dowling

Is Sweetpea season 2 on Netflix? No. Sweetpea season 2 is not available on Netflix. The show streams on Sky and NOW in the UK, BINGE/Foxtel in Australia, and will arrive later on STARZ in the US.

Where was Sweetpea season 2 filmed? Sweetpea season 2 was filmed in England, mainly around Potters Bar and Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire, with additional studio filming at 3 Mills Studios in East London.