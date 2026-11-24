TL;DR Watch Prue and Sandi’s South African Adventure free on Channel 4 (UK)

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Tuesday, November 24 at 9.15pm

As the latest season of The Great British Bake Off comes to an end, Prue and Sandi’s South African Adventure arrives on our TV sets. Former Bake Off judge and former presenter, Prue Leith and Sandi Toksvig, go on a jaunt around South Africa.

In this six-part travel series for Channel 4, the delightful duo dig deeper into Leith's roots in South Africa and learn more about the country. Traveling from Cape Town (where Leith was born) all the way to Johannesburg, we see the titular twosome scaling Table Mountain in a cable car and explore World Heritage sites in the Cape Floral region. However, the trip takes a serious turn when they visit District Six, the setting of Apartheid rules which saw 60,000 citizens removed from their homes.

Ready to take a trip? Read on to see how to watch Prue and Sandi’s South African Adventure from anywhere and potentially for free.

How to watch Prue and Sandi’s South African Adventure in the UK

In the UK, Prue and Sandi’s South African Adventure will air for free on Channel 4 every Tuesday, from November 24, 2026 at 9:15pm (straight after the Bake Off finale).

If you miss the broadcast you'll be able to watch the show on Channel 4's streaming platform afterwards.

How to watch Prue and Sandi’s South African Adventure from abroad with a VPN

(Image credit: Future)

If you're keen to watch Prue and Sandi's South African Adventre but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

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Get NordVPN and stream Prue and Sandi’s South African Adventure wherever you are.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Prue and Sandi on Channel 4.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting USA and want to watch your free U.K. Channel 4 stream, you'd select a United Kingdom server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Channel 4 website or app, sign in, and watch Prue and Sandi's South African Adventure for free.

Can you watch Prue and Sandi's South African Adventure in the US?

Prue and Sandi's South African Adventure is not getting a release in the US just yet, be it on TV or streaming services.

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the show when traveling around – it's easy. Details above..

Can you watch Prue and Sandi's South African Adventure in Canada?

Likewise, there are no plans to release Prue and Sandi's South African Adventure in Canada at the moment, be it on normal TV or a streaming platform.

UK viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch Prue and Sandi's South African Adventure.

Can I watch Prue and Sandi's South African Adventure in Australia?

While we know Foxtel has secured the rights to air Prue and Sandi's South African Adventure in Australia, there is no release date in place for the show right now.

Aussies can also use a VPN to get access to watch UK TV from abroad.

Prue and Sandi's South African Adventure episode guide

Episode 1: Prue and Sandi start in Cape Town, where Prue was born and went to university. They ride the cable car up Table Mountain, visit District Six to learn about Apartheid-era displacements, and have a beachside braai with an old family friend. (Nov 24 at 9:15pm)

Prue and Sandi start in Cape Town, where Prue was born and went to university. They ride the cable car up Table Mountain, visit District Six to learn about Apartheid-era displacements, and have a beachside braai with an old family friend. (Nov 24 at 9:15pm) Episode 2: The pair head to Paternoster on South Africa’s West Coast. (Dec 1 at 8pm)

The pair head to Paternoster on South Africa’s West Coast. (Dec 1 at 8pm) Episode 3: Synopsis TBC (Dec 8)

Synopsis TBC (Dec 8) Episode 4: Synopsis TBC (Dec 15)

Synopsis TBC (Dec 15) Episode 5: Synopsis TBC (Dec 22)

Synopsis TBC (Dec 22) Episode 6: The series finale wraps up their journey toward Johannesburg. (Dec 29)

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