How to watch SABC+ outside South Africa – stream online and from anywhere with a VPN
Stream any SABC content while abroad with our handy guide
Looking to watch SABC+ – South Africa's free-to-air streaming platform carrying a wealth of local content and international live sports – from outside the country?
If you're visiting the US, Canada, UK, Australia or indeed anywhere else, you can use a VPN – NordVPN works best – to unblock SABC TV and tune in as normal from any location.
SABC TV (via its streaming platform SABC+) offers a wide range of local content completely FREE. This includes its SABC 1, SABC 2, SABC 3, SABC News, and SABC Sport TV channels, radio stations, and on-demand access to past episodes of popular SABC dramas and soapies.
However, if you’re outside South Africa, SABC TV and SABC+ will be geo-restricted due to licensing agreements, meaning you won’t be able to access it. If you’re travelling or living abroad and still want to enjoy SABC's free content, here’s a quick guide on how to watch it from anywhere in the world.
How to watch SABC TV in South Africa
Watch SABC TV across South Africa or stream your favourite shows and movies anytime, anywhere with SABC+, the platform’s free streaming service.
Getting started is quick and easy:
- Download the SABC+ app or visit its website.
- Click “Sign Up” and enter your email address or mobile number.
- Verify your account, enter your details, and start streaming for free!
Want more entertainment? Upgrade to AMP for additional local and international movies, series, and reality shows, starting at R7 per day, R17 per weekend, or R19 per week.
But there’s one catch: you can only access the full SABC experience with a South African IP address. Abroad right now? Here’s how to unblock SABC TV from anywhere in the world...
How to watch SABC TV from anywhere
SABC TV's full catalog (sports included) is only available to watch in South Africa, which means it won't work if you try to stream when overseas on business or vacation. However, you can always download a VPN to overcome these regional restrictions and access SABC+ as normal when you're outside South Africa. You may be surprised how simple it is to do.
Watch SABC+ from anywhere with one of the best VPNs:
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What content does SABC TV have?
SABC+ has a wide catalogue of content, spanning local dramas and reality shows to live radio, news, educational programming, podcasts, and sports.
You can browse its SABC 1, SABC 2, and SABC 3 on-demand libraries to catch up on shows, including popular titles such as Breaking New Ground, The Estate, Soul City, Isidingo, and Zone 14. Reality TV fans can explore Go Viral, Tropika Island of Treasure, The Longest Date, and Deal or No Deal.
Other categories feature award shows, Chinese dramas, and documentaries, including BBC Africa Eye. There are also podcasts such as 5FM Podcasts: Pap & Politics with Thabo Balle, alongside live news and educational content.
Sports fans can tune in to SABC Sport for coverage of competitions such as South Africa test matches, as well as rugby and live football.
What streaming devices are supported by SABC+?
- Apple TV
- Android smartphones and tablets
- Android TV and Google TV
- Computers (PC and Mac)
- Google Chromecast
- Huawei smartphones and tablets
- iOS devices (iPhone and iPad)
- LG Smart TVs
- Other compatible Smart TVs
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Krishi covers buying guides and how-to's related to software, online tools, and tech products here at TechRadar. Over at Tom's Guide, he writes exclusively on VPN services. You can also find his work on Techopedia and The Tech Report. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
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