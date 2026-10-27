How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 3rd Test: Free Streams, Schedule, Team News and Preview for winner-takes-all finale

The South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test 2026 promises to be a thrilling contest, with the series level at 1-1 heading into the decider at the historic Newlands ground in Cape Town. With Table Mountain providing a stunning backdrop, this clash has all the ingredients of a classic as the Proteas and the Aussies fight to claim a statement series victory.

South Africa provided an emphatic response to their 214-run defeat in Durban with an even more dominant victory in a rain-affected 2nd Test in Port Elizabeth last week. At 40-4 in the first innings, the series looked to be getting away from them but captain Temba Bavuma's brilliant 179 hauled the Proteas to 425-9 declared. They then skittled the Aussies for 99 to force the follow-on before holding off a fightback to win by an innings and 31 runs, with Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen taking 12 wickets combined. South Africa now head to Newlands full of confidence, although they will be without Anrich Nortje after the paceman suffered a groin injury in the 2nd Test. Fellow speedster Gerald Coetzee comes in to play his first Test in almost two years.

There has been plenty of soul-searching in the Australian ranks following their humiliating defeat in the 2nd Test, in which they had the ignominy of following-on for just the third time this century. That first-innings collapse is likely to trigger a change to the batting line-up, with Nic Maddinson potentially replaced by Cameron Green after scoring just 56 runs in four innings combined. Josh Inglis could also come into the XI, with Marnus Labuschagne horribly out of form and Steve Smith an injury doubt. The Aussies did at least show some fight in the 2nd innings last time out, with Travis Head making 121 and nightwatchman Scott Boland reaching 40, and they will need much more of that if they are to claim a first series victory in South Africa since 2013/14.

Read on as we explain how to watch the South Africa vs Australia 2026 3rd Test online, on TV and potentially for free wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test 2026 for free? Yes. South African viewers can stream the 3rd Test between South Africa and Australia live for free on SABC 3 and via the SABC+ streaming service. Not in SA right now? You'll need NordVPN to watch your regular streams as normal and avoid getting geo-blocked.

How to watch any South Africa vs Australia 2026 3rd Test stream using a VPN

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Get NordVPN and live stream the South Africa vs Australia 2026 3rd Test from anywhere.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 3rd Test live streams in the US

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Willow TV is the place to watch the 3rd Test between South Africa and Australia in the US.

Willow TV is available via cable or as part off Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Visiting the US from South Africa? Use NordVPN to watch your free home coverage.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 3rd Test live streams in the UK

UK viewers can watch the South Africa vs Australia 2026 3rd Test live on Sky Sports.

Days 1, 2 and 4 are live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event, with Day 3 on Sky Sports+ and Day 5 on Sky Sports Mix.

Sky Sports plans start from £35/month, or £22 if you're an existing Sky subscriber. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99/day or £26.99/month.

Visiting the UK from South Africa? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 3rd Test live streams in India

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The South Africa vs Australia 2026 3rd Test is being shown on the FanCode app and website in India.

The monthly FanCode subscription costs just ₹199 and you can also get a standalone match pass for the 3rd Test for ₹39.

Outside India? Get yourself a VPN and watch your home coverage of South Africa vs Australia.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 3rd Test live streams in Australia

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Fans in Australia can watch the South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test on Fox Cricket via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial, as detailed above. Equally, you can get your first month for AU$1.

South African resident in Australia? Get yourself a VPN to stream the Test match for free.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 3rd Test live streams in South Africa

Supersport and SABC are the places to go for fans in South Africa to watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test live streams.

A DStv access package is the best way to stream the action, with prices starting at Rs399/month.

SABC is free and will have live coverage every day on SABC 3.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home. Then you'll be good to go.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 3rd Test live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Disney+ will have live coverage of the South Africa vs Australia 2026 3rd Test.

Monthly subscriptions to Disney+ start from $9.99 for the Standard with Ads plan.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the series can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

South Africa vs Australia 2026 3rd Test FAQs

What are the South Africa vs Australia 2026 3rd Test squads? South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Kyle Verreynne. Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

What is the South Africa vs Australia Test series schedule? First Test, Durban (9-13 October): Australia won by 214 runs

Second Test, Port Elizabeth (18-22 October): South Africa won by an innings and 31 runs

Third Test, Cape Town (27-31 October)