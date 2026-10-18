How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 2nd Test: Free Streams, Schedule and Preview

South Africa vs Australia 2026 2nd Test: October 18-22

Daily start time: 9am BST / 4am ET / 7pm AEDT

Free Streams: SABC 3 / SABC+ (South Africa)

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save up to 75%)

The South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test 2026 sees the Proteas in a fight to save the series after their emphatic 214-run defeat in Durban. With just one match to follow, at Cape Town's iconic Newlands venue later this month, the hosts must get a result in Port Elizabeth to keep their hopes alive.

The Proteas came into this series on a 12-match unbeaten run and with fond memories of beating Australia in the World Test Championship final in summer 2025, but the 1st Test served as a reality check. They were second-best in Durban, leading to Proteas coach Shukri Conrad calling for 'more fight' from his team. One way to do that could be through the call-up of Matthew Breetzke, who was nicknamed the 'Aussie agitator' after scoring a century in an ODI against the tourists earlier in the tour - a knock that included nicking a single when the ball was thrown in and rebounded off his body, which goes against cricketing etiquette. Batter Breetzke and the uncapped Marques Ackerman are set to replace Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne in the XI, while key pace bowler Kagiso Rabada could return from a hamstring injury.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald will want more of the same from his side after their dominant 1st-Test performance, which included career-best performances from batter Matt Renshaw - who struck 272 runs, including 190 in the first innings - and Josh Hazlewood, with the paceman returning career best figures of 6-49 in the second innings. However, opener Nic Maddison could be vulnerable after making scores of 0 and 48 in his first Test for 10 years, especially if Cameron Green or Josh Inglis return from their respective injuries. Victory for Australia would seal a series win and keep alive their hopes of their first whitewash here since 2005/06.

Read on as we explain how to watch the South Africa vs Australia 2026 2nd Test online, on TV and potentially for free wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test 2026 for free? Yes. South African viewers can stream the 2nd Test between South Africa and Australia live for free on SABC 3 and via the SABC+ streaming service. Not in SA right now? You'll need NordVPN to watch your regular streams as normal and avoid getting geo-blocked.

How to watch any South Africa vs Australia 2026 2nd Test stream using a VPN

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Get NordVPN and live stream the South Africa vs Australia 2026 2nd Test from anywhere.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 2nd Test live streams in the US

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Willow TV will broadcast the South Africa vs Australia 2026 2nd Test in the US.

If you don't have Willow as part of your cable package, you can watch the coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Outside the US? Use NordVPN to watch Willow TV's South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test coverage from anywhere.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 2nd Test live streams in the UK

UK viewers can watch the South Africa vs Australia 2026 2nd Test live on Sky Sports, with coverage on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Plus.

Sky Sports plans start from £35/month, or £22 if you're an existing Sky subscriber. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99/day or £26.99/month.

Visiting the UK from South Africa? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 2nd Test live streams in India

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The South Africa vs Australia 2026 2nd Test is being shown on the FanCode app and website in India.

The monthly FanCode subscription costs just ₹199 and you can also get a standalone match pass for the 2nd Test for ₹39.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch a South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 2nd Test live streams in Australia

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Fans in Australia can watch the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test on Fox Cricket via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial, as detailed above. Equally, you can get your first month for AU$1.

South African resident in Australia? Get yourself a VPN to stream for the Test match for free.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 2nd Test live streams in South Africa

Supersport and SABC are the places to go to watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test live streams in South Africa.

A DStv access package is the best way to stream the action, with prices starting at Rs399/month.

SABC is free and will have live coverage every day on SABC 3.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia 2026 2nd Test live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Disney+ will have live coverage of the South Africa vs Australia 2026 2nd Test.

Monthly subscriptions to Disney+ start from $9.99 for the Standard with Ads plan.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the series can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

South Africa vs Australia 2026 2nd Test FAQs

What are the South Africa vs Australia 2026 2nd Test squads? South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk). Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Sam Harper (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nic Maddinson, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

What is the South Africa vs Australia Test series schedule? First Test, Durban (9-13 October): Australia won by 214 runs

Second Test, Port Elizabeth (18-22 October)

Third Test, Cape Town (27-31 October)