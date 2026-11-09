How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Free Streams & TV Channels

Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka FREE on Tamasha (Pakistan)

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1st Test: November 9-13 from 11:30am ET / 4:30am GMT / 3:30pm AEDT daily

After winning the T20I series 2-1 and the ODI tri-series, hosts Pakistan will now want to clean-sweep Sri Lanka in the longest format of the game as the two nations begin a two-match Test series.

There’s not much at stake with respect to the World Test Championship, as both teams are pretty much out of contention. Pakistan are at the bottom with just 5 points and 2 wins in 9 games. Sri Lanka are only slightly better, with 24 points and 1 win in 6 games.

Pakistan have much to improve in Test cricket. This year alone, they lost to Bangladesh 2-0 and then only managed to draw the Test series against the West Indies (1-1) before being whitewashed by England 3-0. As is usual with Pakistan cricket, there was a flurry of changes, with Babar Azam being reappointed as captain and coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul let go in the middle of the England series.

A bigger concern for them is the batting form of Babar Azam, whose last Test century came way back in 2022 and who has now gone 40 Test innings without a ton. Their squad is also fairly new-looking, with exciting talents like Razaullah, who impressed in England, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori, and Arafat Minhas.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have only played four Tests this year, losing both series against the West Indies and India 1-0 each. They’d be keen to get a win under their belt and will bank on the likes of captain Kusal Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, who piled on runs against India, Kamindu Mendis, and Lahiru Kumara. Opener Pathum Nissanka is out due to injury.

Read on as we explain how to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test online, on TV and potentially for free wherever you are.

Can I stream Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test for free?

Tamasha will live stream the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka game for free online.

Outside Pakistan? No worries, you can still stream the action by using a VPN. More details below...

Use a VPN to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test from anywhere

If you're keen to watch cricket but you're away from home and your preferred coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

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🌐 Access international streams From the first ball to the final wicket, catch all the action of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test!

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test live streams in the US

Cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in the US.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

You can watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live with Fubo for $0 – with the free trial.

Outside the US right now? You can make use of NordVPN to catch the action.

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test live streams in the UK

At present, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka has no confirmed broadcaster in the UK for the opening Test.

If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access Pak vs SL coverage.

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test live streams in India

In India, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st test is being shown on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available via Sony LIV.

Sony LIV subscription plans in India start at ₹599 for the Mobile-Only yearly plan, or you can get the ₹999 Premium yearly plan.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch the matches live, you'll need to get yourself a VPN to access streaming services back home.

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test live streams in Australia

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series is being shown on Fox Cricket via Foxtel in Australia, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.

Remember if you're out of Australia at all during the match, get NordVPN to stream Pak vs SL from anywhere in the world.

What are the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test squads? Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saud Shakeel. Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Anjala Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sonal Dinusha, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Lahiru Udara (injury replacement for Pathum Nissanka)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series schedule 1st Test: 9-13 November, Rawalpindi 2nd Test: 17-21 November, Lahore