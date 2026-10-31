How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final 2026: free cricket live streams

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Saturday, Oct 31 at 4am ET / 8am GMT / 7pm AEDT

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Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in the final of their 2026 ODI tri-series, as the two sides from the subcontinent face off at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore with preparations continuing in earnest ahead of next year's 50-over World Cup.

Despite the chaos that constantly dogs Pakistani cricket off the field, they've been the best of the three sides on it during this two-week, three-team tournament. They got off to a storming start a pair of comfortable wins, thanks to a century from Salman Ali Agha against Sri Lanka in the first, and a six-wicket haul from spinner Arafat Minhas against England in the second. The most remarkable innings from Shadab Khan helped them to another win over England, his 113* from 96 balls getting the Men in Green over the line by one wicket. Now they have the chance to give their long-suffering fans a reason to smile in the final on Saturday.

It looked like Sri Lanka's tournament was heading for the doldrums when England captain Harry Brook smashed a double century against them in their second game. What followed was quite extraordinary, as bulk runs from Pavan Rathnayake, Avishka Fernando and Dasun Shanaka helped them chase down a mammoth 429 with just one ball remaining. A convincing eight-wicket follow-up victory over the hosts secured their place in Saturday's final. It may not be a squad of the same vintage of their famous 1996 World Cup triumph, but the Lions might just be hitting their stride at the right time ahead of the 2027 competition.

Read on as we explain how to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka online, on TV and potentially for free wherever you are.

Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka for FREE

In Pakistan, you can stream the final of the ODI tri-series for free thanks to Tapmad.

The streaming service only requires an account to stream the action with no enhanced subscription needed.

Overseas? NordVPN will unlock your free stream of this match from anywhere in the world – we used it to watch previous matches in the series and the coverage was superb.

Use a VPN to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka from anywhere

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How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live streams in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place for US viewers to watch every game of this ODI tri-series – including Saturday's Pakistan vs Sri Lanka final.

If you don't have Willow as part of your cable package, you can watch it through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Outside the US? Use NordVPN to watch your Willow or Sling coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is the official UK broadcaster of this ODI tri-series, with the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka final going out on its Sky Sports Cricket channel on Saturday.

Sky Sports plans start from £35 per month, or £22 if you're an existing Sky TV subscriber. Alternatively, grab a more flexible Now Sports membership from £14.99 a day or £26.99 a month.

Abroad? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka final.

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live streams in India

Cricket fans in India can watch this ODI tri-series final on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available via Sony LIV.

Sony LIV subscriptions in India start at ₹399 per month, while you can get its Mobile-Only yearly plan for ₹699.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch the series, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live streams in Australia

Fox Sports 505 on Foxtel is showing the final of the ODI tri-series between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Australia, with live streaming also available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.

Remember if you're out of Australia at all during the series, get yourself a VPN to stream from anywhere in the world.

What is the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka start time? The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series final starts at 1pm local time in Lahore, Pakistan on Saturday, October 31. That means it's scheduled to begin at 4am ET in the US, 8am GMT in the UK and 7pm AEDT in Australia.

What are the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka squads? Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (captain), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga , Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Udara, Dunith Wellalage.