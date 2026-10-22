How to watch New Zealand vs India 2026 T20I Series: Live Streams, Schedule & Preview

New Zealand vs India 2026 T20I series: October 22 to November 1

Watch New Zealand vs India 2026 T20I series on Sky Sports (UK) / Willow TV via Sling (US)

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The Indian T20 juggernaut keeps rolling, with New Zealand next up as the two-time defending world champions head into a five-match T20I series against the Kiwis. India are coming off a 2-2 series draw against the West Indies at home, following their gold medal win at the recently concluded Asian Games.

The hosts, on the other hand, are returning after a three-month break from international cricket. Their last game was against the West Indies on July 22, while their most recent T20I outing came in May against Bangladesh. It’s a long series, but New Zealand can’t afford to lose time shaking off the rust.

The spotlight will once again be on India's new T20I skipper, Shreyas Iyer, who has endured a mixed start to his captaincy career. Across his three away tours so far, Iyer has managed to secure a series win only against Zimbabwe, losing 0-2 to Ireland and 0-4 to England.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be led by all-rounder Mitchell Santner and have named a familiar squad from their recent T20 World Cup campaign, where they fell short against India in the final. One notable absence is Rachin Ravindra, who has been ruled out after dislocating his shoulder last week.

India will also be looking to build on their previous T20I tour of New Zealand in 2022, when they won the three-match series 1-0. Another major talking point is the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The experienced Indian pacer last played a T20I in November 2022 and returns after impressing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. The squad also features familiar faces such as Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma.

Read on as we explain how to watch the New Zealand vs India 2026 T20I series online, on TV and potentially for free wherever you are.

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How to watch New Zealand vs India 2026 T20I live streams in the US

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In the US, dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch every game of the New Zealand vs India 2026 T20I series.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Outside the US? Use Norton VPN to watch Willow TV's New Zealand vs India T20 coverage from anywhere.

How to watch New Zealand vs India 2026 T20I live streams in the UK

The New Zealand vs India 2026 T20I series is being shown on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 3 in the UK.

The 1st, 3rd and 4th T20I's are on TNT Sports 1, whereas the 2nd and 5th are on TNT Sports 3.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Outside the UK right now? Use Norton VPN to access your preferred coverage of the New Zealand vs India T20 series.

How to watch New Zealand vs India 2026 T20I live streams in India

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The New Zealand vs India 2026 T20I series is being shown on the Sony Sports Network in India, with live streaming available via Sony LIV.

Sony LIV subscription plans in India start at ₹599 for the Mobile-Only yearly plan, while the Premium yearly plan costs ₹999.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch an New Zealand vs India T20I live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch New Zealand vs India 2026 T20I live streams in Australia

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The New Zealand vs India 2026 T20I series is being shown on Fox Cricket via Foxtel in Australia, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial, as detailed above. Equally, you can get your first month for AU$1.

Remember if you're out of Australia at all during the series, get yourself a VPN to stream the New Zealand vs India 2026 T20I series from anywhere in the world.

How to watch New Zealand vs India 2026 T20I live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is showing the New Zealand vs India 2026 T20I series.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per day or $54.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the series can use Norton VPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

What is the New Zealand vs India 2026 T20I series schedule? All times BST 1st T20I: Thursday, 22 October, Hagley Park South (Hagley Oval), Christchurch (8am) 2nd T20I: Saturday, 24 October, Hagley Park South (Hagley Oval), Christchurch (8am) 3rd T20I: Tuesday, 27 October, Hnry Stadium, Wellington (8am) 4th T20I: Friday, 30 October, Eden Park, Auckland (8am) 5th T20I: Sunday, 1 November, Seddon Park, Hamilton (8am)

What are the New Zealand vs India 2026 T20I squads? New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav