How to listen to Nations Championship on BBC Radio 5 Live from anywhere in the world

The Nations Championship returns for the autumn portion of fixtures as rugby union’s northern hemisphere and southern hemisphere fight it out.

Ireland and Argentina kick it off on Friday night before four fixtures take place on Saturday, including Scotland vs New Zealand. England vs Australia brings round four to a close on Sunday afternoon.

Matches are being live streamed free across the globe, but how exactly can you listen to the Nations Championship while on the go? Well, fear not — BBC Radio 5 Live is providing commentary for select games, including every England match.

But how can you access BBC Radio 5 Live's commentary of the Nations Championship and is it available in the US, Australia, and Canada too? Read on as our short guide explains how to listen to BBC Radio 5 Live's Nations Championship coverage from anywhere in the world.

Nations Championship Round 4 - Listening Details

How to listen to Nations Championship on BBC Radio 5 Live

To access BBC Radio 5 Live's Nations Championship coverage you have multiple options including BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website, and the BBC Sport app (iOS/Android) are also available.

Programming will go out on Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

To listen, you will need a BBC account — register here.

And if you miss any of the action, you will be able to listen to the Rugby Union Weekly Podcast, where they will discuss each match from every weekend in depth.

Can I access Nations Championship coverage on BBC Sounds from abroad or on holiday?

Yes. UK residents looking to listen to the Nations Championship traveling abroad can still access the BBC Sounds app via a VPN. We recommend NordVPN, which comes with 77% off and 3 months extra free right now...

How to unblock BBC Sounds with a VPN

If you're outside the UK at the moment and blocked from using BBC Sounds, you can still access the app thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for listeners away for work or on vacation wanting a taste of home.

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BBC Sounds Troubleshooting Tips

If you still can't access BBC Sounds, even with the aid of a VPN, there are a few more things you can try.

Make sure your BBC account is associated with a valid UK post code, such as SE1 7PB.

The BBC Sounds app (iOS / Android) won't appear in the Play Store or the App Store outside the UK, but you may be able to get around that by changing your phone's region in the settings menu.

The BBC, like most broadcasters and networks, is engaged in a neverending cat-and-mouse battle with VPN providers.

Although we've ranked the best iPlayer VPNs, something we've worked out through thorough testing, if one of them works today there's no guarantee the same will be true tomorrow, in which case you can raise the issue with your VPN provider's customer support team, and ask them to recommend the best server to connect to.