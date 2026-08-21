How to listen to Premier League 2026/27 from anywhere in the world

The Premier League 2026/27 season is here and you can listen live and for free in the UK.

A mammoth 320 games are set to be broadcast across the season. BBC Radio 5 Live — which is expected to have live commentary of 209 matches — and TalkSPORT (111 fixtures) are the two national broadcasters with rights in the UK.

But how can you access live commentary of the Premier League and is it available in the US, Canada, Australia and globally too? Read on as our short guide explains how to listen to Premier League 2026/27 coverage from anywhere in the world with NordVPN.

How to listen to the Premier League 2026/27

BBC Radio 5 Live

There are multiple ways to access BBC Radio 5 Live's coverage, including BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website, and the BBC Sport app (iOS/Android).

You will need a BBC account — register here.

TalkSPORT

To listen via TalkSPORT, you can visit the TalkSPORT website or download the TalkSPORT app (iOS/Android). Once again, an account will be required to listen.

Can I listen to the Premier League 2026/27 from abroad?

Yes. If you're abroad you can still listen to Premier League coverage thanks to a VPN. We recommend NordVPN — more details below...

How to unblock Premier League 2026/27 radio with a VPN

If you're outside the UK at the moment and blocked from using BBC Sounds or TalkSPORT, you can still access the broadcast thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. It's ideal for listeners who are away for work or on vacation wanting a taste of home.

NordVPN is our favourite:

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What should you listen to the Premier League 2026/27 on?

BBC Radio 5 Live is a great choice to listen to the Premier League 2026/27, with live commentary of at least five of the 10 fixtures in every gameweek. That includes UK-exclusive commentary of two Saturday 3pm matches, plus every game that kicks off at 5.30pm on a Saturday and two Sunday afternoon fixtures.

Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, and Steve Crossman are among the familiar voices presenting the action, with commentary provided by the likes of John Murray, Ian Dennis and Alistair Bruce Ball. Several former players will provide expert analysis, including Chris Sutton, Dion Dublin, Paul Robinson, Pat Nevin and Clinton Morrison.

There are also several podcasts to keep you up to date with the big Premier League stories, including the Monday Night Club and Premier League Review.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT will have every Saturday 12.30pm kick-off, matches that start after 7.30pm on Saturday nights, as well as the Friday and Monday evening slots — that includes the opening game of the season on Friday, August 21, between champions Arsenal and newly promoted Coventry City.

talkSPORT also boasts several well-known presenters, commentators and pundits, including Adrian Durham, Reshmin Chowdhury, Sam Matterface, Jim Proudfoot and Stuart Pearce.

BBC Sounds Troubleshooting Tips

If you still can't access BBC Sounds, even with the aid of a VPN, there are a few more things you can try.

Make sure your BBC account is associated with a valid UK post code, such as SE1 7PB.

The BBC Sounds app (iOS / Android) won't appear in the Play Store or the App Store outside the UK, but you may be able to get around that by changing your phone's region in the settings menu.

The BBC, like most broadcasters and networks, is engaged in a neverending cat-and-mouse battle with VPN providers.

Although we've ranked the best iPlayer VPNs, something we've worked out through thorough testing, if one of them works today there's no guarantee the same will be true tomorrow, in which case you can raise the issue with your VPN provider's customer support team, and ask them to recommend the best server to connect to.

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