How to watch Portugal vs Norway: FREE streams, TV channels for Nations League 2026/27

Watch Portugal vs Norway live streams from Estádio do Dragão in Porto with the home side and Nations League champions knowing that a win will secure their place in the last eight of the 2026/27 competition.

While the hullabaloo over Cristiano Ronaldo's clashes with coach Jorge Jesus and subsequent exit from the squad threatens to overshadow events, Portugal's performances on the pitch have impressed. They're three wins from three with Joao Felix scoring in each game. They were particularly rampant last time out – a 4-2 win in Denmark, with Joao Cancelo, Goncalo Ramos and Vitinha all on the score sheet – and they'll already be looking ahead at the prospect of a third tilt at the Nations League title.

Norway, meanwhile, are looking to hit back after a surprise defeat by Wales in which Erling Haaland managed only 11 touches in the first half. Haaland may have three goals in the campaign, but his team only have three points after their opening win over neighbors Denmark. Following their impressive march to the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals, much is expected from Haaland, Martin Odegaard and the rest. A win in Portugal would help reinforce that they really do deserve a place among the elite of European soccer.

Here's where to watch Portugal vs Norway live streams online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Can you watch Portugal vs Norway for free?

Yes! It is being shown for free on Virgin Media 3 and VM Play online in Ireland.

Portugal vs Norway will also air for free domestically on RTP Play in Portugal. Although, of course, it will broadcast the game in its native Portuguese language. TV 2 Play will also be showing the game in Norway.

Soccer fans in the US can also watch this UEFA Nations League matchup on Fox One thanks the platform's free 3-day trial.

Traveling overseas right now? You can use a VPN to watch Portugal vs Norway for free as if you were right at home.

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How to watch Portugal vs Norway live streams in the US

World soccer fans in the US can watch Portugal vs Norway in the Nations League on either FS2 or Fox One.

Dedicated streaming service Fox One costs $19.99 per month after a 3-day FREE trial.

If you want a more comprehensive cable alternative, access to the Fox One app is also available through a Sling TV plan. It comes with the provider's Select ($29.99 a month) and Blue plans ($54.99 a month).

FS2 is carried by several other OTT streaming platforms as well, including YouTube TV and Fubo – both of which offer new customers a free trial.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Portugal vs Norway live streams in the UK

Portugal vs Norway will be live streamed on Prime Video in the UK on a PPV basis.

It costs £2.49 to stream this game.

Explore the VPN route and watch your free Portugal vs Norway stream on VM Play or RTP Play if you're a resident of Ireland or Portugal respectively.

How to watch Portugal vs Norway live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show Portugal vs Norway.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99 per month.

Not in Canada? Use Norton VPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Portugal vs Norway live streams in Australia

beIN Sports is the exclusive UEFA Nations League broadcaster in Australia and so will be showing Portugal vs Norway.

If you don't already have access to its channels, beIN Connect subscriptions start from $16.99 per month and new users can get a 7-day free trial.

Visiting Australia from Ireland? Use a VPN to log in to your VM Play account and watch Portugal vs Norway for free.

What is the Portugal vs Norway start time? Portugal vs Norway kicks off at 7.45pm local time in Porto on Sunday, October 4. So 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT in the US and 7.45pm BST in the UK. That's 5.45am AEDT on Monday, October 5 in Australia.

What is the Portugal vs Norway head-to-head? Portugal and Norway have played each other on 12 occasions. Portugal have nine victories, there have been two draws, and Norway have a single win. You have to go back 16 years for that sole Norwegian win, when a goal from Erik Huseklepp divided the teams during a UEFA European Championship qualifier. Surprisingly, Norway are one of the few European nations that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't scored against during his 22-year international career. And CR7 won't tonight, after his strop home at not making it off the bench in the reverse fixture.