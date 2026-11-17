The Odyssey took theatres by storm this summer, with Christopher Nolan’s near three hour epic becoming one of the highest grossing films of all time. But, if you’re one of the few that missed its theatrical run, or looking to relive the mind-bending experience, the good news is that the film is now available to stream from the comfort of your own home. Just don’t tell Nolan you’re watching it on the small screen.

The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, an ancient king and warrior seeking to make his way home following the conclusion to the decade-long Trojan War. However, what should be a simple journey home becomes anything but, as Odysseus’ trip becomes an epic quest, taking in everything from witches to gods, monsters to magic on his way back to his family.

The stacked cast also includes Tom Holland as Odysseus’ son Telemachus; Anne Hathaway as Penelope, his wife; Robert Pattinson as Antinous, one of Penelope’s keen suitors; Zendaya as Athena, the goddess of wisdom; Jon Bernthal as Menelaus, king of Sparta and many, many more famous faces.

A likely awards contender come Oscar season, The Odyssey is not to be missed, and with the film now available with as many bathroom breaks as you like, its the perfect time to take in Nolan’s latest blockbuster. Read on and find out how to watch The Odyssey online and from anywhere.

Can I watch The Odyssey for free? The Odyssey is now available to buy or rent through various platforms, however, its not currently available on any streaming services. If you're based in the US and happy to wait, we'd anticipate it streaming on Peacock around February next year, with the streamer offing FREE TRIALS via channel partners such as Prime Video. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad.

How to watch The Odyssey from abroad

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How to watch The Odyssey online in the US, UK, Canada or Australia

The Odyssey is now available via premium VOD services in North America, with Nolan's epic set to land in the UK and Australia on Wednesday, November 18.

You can buy or rent the film through the likes of Prime Video or Apple TV globally, with country specific options also available.

Note: if you want the accompanying 90 minutes of bonus features, that only comes with purchase, not rental.

Purchase pricing varies by country, as outlined below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Country Prime Video Price Apple TV Price US $19.99 $19.99 UK £13.99 £13.99 Canada CA$19.99 CA$19.99 Australia AU$24.99 AU$24.99

If you're abroad you can use a VPN to stream just as you would back home.

What you need to know about The Odyssey

The Odyssey trailer

The Odyssey | Official New Trailer - YouTube Watch On

When is The Odyssey release date? The Odyssey is available on premium VOD right now in North America, with the UK and Australia release date set for Wednesday, November 18.

The Odyssey cast

Matt Damon as Odysseus

as Odysseus Anne Hathaway as Penelope

as Penelope Tom Holland as Telemachus

as Telemachus Robert Pattinson as Antinous

as Antinous Zendaya as Athena

as Athena Charlize Theron as Calypso

as Calypso Samantha Morton as Circe

as Circe Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra

as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra John Leguizamo as Eumaeus

as Eumaeus Benny Safdie as Agamemnon

as Agamemnon Jon Bernthal as Menelaus

as Menelaus Himesh Patel as Eurylochus

as Eurylochus Elliot Page as Sinon