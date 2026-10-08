How to stream Disclosure Day from anywhere in the world — OUT NOW!

Steven Spielberg often asks his audience profound questions, and Disclosure Day is no different, with the master filmmaker pondering what would happen to the world if we all learned aliens were real. As you can imagine, then, it's a film packed with chaos, confusion, and government cover-ups.

Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor lead the line here, while the likes of Colman Domingo, Colin Firth, and Wyatt Russell join them for this sci-fi espionage adventure. Here, O'Connor's cybersecurity whistleblower is ready to spill all of the governments secrets on alien life, while Blunt's weather reporter has something of an extraterrestrial awakening and realizes she has a special connection with our alien visitors.

If you're a fan of Spielberg films like War of the Worlds, ET, and particularly Close Encounters of the Third Kind, you'll absolutely eat this one up. It's an action-packed thrill ride, an intriguing study of mankind's place in the universe and, as always, it's astounding on a technical level.

If you're ready to learn the truth, read on and find out how to watch Disclosure Day online.

Can I watch Disclosure Day for FREE? In the US? Though there is no free stream option, there’s a savvy way to get Peacock for just $1 (usually $12.99) and that's where Disclosure Day will be in the States. Right now, Walmart+ is offering a 30-day trial for $1, which includes your choice of a subscription to either Paramount+ or Peacock. If you’re eager to watch Disclosure Day, you'll need to select Peacock. Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to change your location and access your usual streaming services.

How to watch Disclosure Day from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad when Disclosure Day drops, you’ll be unable to watch the film like you normally would due to geo-restrictions. However, there is a very easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Disclosure Day from anywhere.

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How to watch Disclosure Day in the US

Can I watch Disclosure Day around the world?

Unfortunately, at present, only viewers in the US can access a streaming service that includes Disclosure Day as part of its package.

If you’re in the UK, Canada, or Australia, you’ll need to rent or purchase the film in order to watch it.

Visiting another country from the US? Use NordVPN to unblock your Peacock stream of Disclosure Day.

What you need to know about Disclosure Day

Disclosure Day trailer

Disclosure Day | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Disclosure Day cast

Emily Blunt as Margaret Fairchild

as Margaret Fairchild Delaney Cuthbert as young Margaret

as young Margaret Josh O'Connor as Dr. Daniel Kellner

as Dr. Daniel Kellner Tyler Renaud as young Daniel

as young Daniel Colin Firth as Noah Scanlon

as Noah Scanlon Eve Hewson as Jane Blankenship

as Jane Blankenship Colman Domingo as Hugo Wakefield

as Hugo Wakefield Wyatt Russell as Jackson

as Jackson Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Casper Boyd

as Casper Boyd Elizabeth Marvel as Sister Maura

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