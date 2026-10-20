How to watch The Terminal List season 2 online – stream the Chris Pratt thriller from anywhere for free

Chris Pratt may be one of the biggest movie stars in the world but that doesn't stop him spending time on the small screen from time to time. On October 21, he's back as James Reece for this crime thriller and this time he's been recruited by the US government after an Al-Qaeda attack

We'll see Reece still struggling with the brain tumor he suffered in the first season, but his old friend Freddy Strain drags him out of his slump and back into action. However, as he dives back into the action, Reece discovers a big conspiracy lurking beneath the surface that will link back to his own family history.

The overarching story is loosely based on Jack Carr's second novel, titled True Believer. The latest episodes will see a slight shift of focus, too, with Reece leaving personal revenge behind in search of redemption.

Read on as this guide explains how to watch The Terminal List season 2 online – and potentially for FREE.

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How to watch The Terminal List season 2 in the US

In the US, you can watch The Terminal List season 2 via Prime Video from October 21.

New customers can get a 30-day free trial if you've never signed up to the service before.

Away from home? Access your usual steams from anywhere with a reliable VPN like NordVPN (get 75% off below).

How to watch The Terminal List season 2 from anywhere

Out of the country but eager to stream The Terminal List season 2 online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Prime Video library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

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How to watch The Terminal List season 2 in Canada

The Terminal List season 2 premieres on Wednesday, October 21 on Prime Video. All eight episodes will drop simultaneously so you can binge the show if you choose to. A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs CA$9.99 or CA$99 per year. Traveling abroad? You can stream The Terminal List season 2 on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch The Terminal List season 2 in Australia

(Image credit: free)

It's the same deal in Australia, with The Terminal List season 2 releasing on Amazon Prime Video in its entirety on Wednesday, October 21.

Not at home? Not a problem. You can sign up to a reliable VPN like NordVPN and bypass geo-locked content.

How to watch The Terminal List season 2 in the UK

The Terminal List season 2 will be available on Prime on Wednesday, Oct 21.

Abroad? Sign up to NordVPN. Having a reliable VPN can help you access your streams as if you were at home, even if you're on holiday in the UK.

What you need to know about The Terminal List season 2

When is the The Terminal List season 2 release date? The Terminal List season 2 lands on October 21, with all eight episodes available at launch.

The Terminal List season 2 cast

Chris Pratt as James Reece

as James Reece Constance Wu as Katie Buranek

as Katie Buranek Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards

as Ben Edwards Riley Keough as Lauren Reece

as Lauren Reece Jeanne Tripplehorn as Lorraine Hartley

as Lorraine Hartley Arlo Mertz as Lucy Reece

as Lucy Reece Tom Hopper as Faife Hastings

as Faife Hastings Dar Salim as Mohammed Farooq

as Mohammed Farooq LaMonica Garrett as Commander Fox

as Commander Fox Luke Hemsworth as Jules Landry

as Jules Landry Alexis Louder as Nicole Deptul

as Nicole Deptul Gabriel Luna as Freddy Strain

as Freddy Strain Jai Courtney as Steven Horn

as Steven Horn JD Pardo as Tony Liddel

as Tony Liddel Patrick Schwarzenegger as Donny Mitchell

as Donny Mitchell Sean Gunn as Saul Agnon

as Saul Agnon Christina Vidal as Mac Wilson

as Mac Wilson Nick Chinlund as Admiral Gerald Pillar

as Admiral Gerald Pillar Matthew Rauch as JAG Captain Howard

as JAG Captain Howard Warren Kole as NCIS Agent Josh Holder

Can I watch The Terminal List season 2 for free? Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch The Terminal List free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 200 countries around the world, including the US, Canada and Australia.

The Terminal List season 2 trailer

The Terminal List Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On