How to watch The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins season 2 from anywhere in the world – stream online for free

Ten more episodes of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins are here, as Tracy Morgan's disgraced former NFL star continues his rehabilitation with the help of filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). Of course, his personal and family life will continue to get in the way - can Reggie make it into the Hall of Fame?

One element we can't wait to see explored this season is the dynamic between Reggie and his son, Carmelo, after he started dating the daughter of Reggie's rival, making things very awkward at home.

We'll also see Arthur continuing to strive for critical acclaim and potential awards success, Monica running her own football team, and potentially a Thanksgiving episode. Creators Robert Carlock and Sam Means have even discussed the potential for a 30 Rock cameo, but we won't hold our breath on that one just yet.

If you're ready for all of that, read on and find out how to watch The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins season 2 online for free.

Can I watch The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins season 2 for FREE? If you have cable, you can watch The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins season 2 on NBC for free. However, cable-cutting services like FuboTV and YouTube TV also carry NBC and offer free trials. New episodes drop each Monday, from November 2, at 8:30pm ET. Though there is no free streaming option, there’s a savvy way to get Peacock for just $1 (usually $12.99). Right now, Walmart+ is offering a 30-day trial for $1, which includes your choice of a subscription to either Paramount+ or Peacock. If you’re eager to watch The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins season 2, you'll need to select Peacock. All ten episodes are available on Peacock from November 3. Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to change your location and access your usual streaming services.

How to watch The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins season 2 from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad when The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins season 2 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to geo-restrictions. However, there is a very easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins season 2 from anywhere.

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Get NordVPN and stream The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins season 2 from anywhere.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a US-based server from the list.

3. Watch Away. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.

How to watch The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S2 in the US

How to watch The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins season 2 around the world

How to watch The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S2 in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins season 2 on CTV every Monday, matching the US schedule. Episodes will also be available to watch on Crave eventually, with past seasons of the show on there now. Outside of Canada? Use the best VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S2 in the UK?

There is no linear broadcast or streaming service release in the works for The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins season 2 in the UK.

Just visiting? You'll need to set up a VPN to bypass geo-lock restrictions. It's really simple to use a VPN and it'll unlock The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins season 2 and so much more by changing your device's location.

Can you watch The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S2 online in Australia?

There is no exact release details in place at the moment for The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins season 2 in Australia, with the show not having a streaming home or broadcast plan in place.

Traveling Down Under? You'll need a service like NordVPN to access your usual streams abroad.

What you need to know about The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S2

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins season 2 cast

Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins

as Reggie Dinkins Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin

as Arthur Tobin Erika Alexander as Monica Reese-Dinkins

as Monica Reese-Dinkins Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd

as Rusty Boyd Precious Way as Brina

as Brina Jalyn Hall as Carmelo Dinkins

as Carmelo Dinkins Jane Krakowski as Angela Broyer

as Angela Broyer Scott Adsit as Ed Sommers

as Ed Sommers Jason Mantzoukas as Peter Za

as Peter Za Edi Patterson as Lisa

as Lisa André De Shields as Vernon Bellow

as Vernon Bellow Craig Robinson

Heidi Gardner

Ronny Chieng

Michael Kosta

Chloe Troast

Mike Carlsen

Arica Himmel

Boris Kodjoe

Jeremy Culhane

Mike Tirico

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins season 2 trailer

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 2 | Official Trailer | NBC - YouTube Watch On

Which Peacock plan is best for me?

There are a number of different Peacock plans and pricing available.

Premium ($12.99/month or $129.99/year): It includes TV shows from NBC, Bravo, and more, movies and Peacock Originals, and live sports and events, along with ads.

Premium Plus ($16.99/month or $169.99/year): It comes with limited ads and allows you to download your favorite content.

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