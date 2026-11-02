How to watch Melbourne Cup 2026: FREE streams, TV channels for Flemington horse racing

Watch Melbourne Cup 2026 with the winner of its 166th running set to land a payday of AU$10 million (around $7 million USD) at the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Victoria.

24 runners and riders will compete over the two-mile flat handicap race, with seven entered by Australian trainer Ciaron Maher. In Geelong Cup winner, Point Of Law, and Mr Monaco he has two of the favorites, giving him a great chance of adding to the success of 2022 when Gold Trip took the line first. While Joseph O'Brien's quintet includes Trustyourinstinct and James J Braddock, who are both well positioned to earn the Irish trainer his third victory at Flemington. He'll be damning his luck, however, that the highly-fancied Defiantly was withdrawn late on.

After her winning ride on Half Yours last year, Jamie Melham will look to make history as the first female jockey to win this prestigious race twice; she's on Gregory Hickman's Future History this time around. And Sons And Lovers, Kizlyar, and last year’s runner-up Goodie Two Shoes, are all expected to be in contention when the winning post comes around, too.

Here's where to watch Melbourne Cup 2026 live streams online from anywhere, potentially for FREE.

Can I watch Melbourne Cup 2026 for free? Yes! You can watch the Melbourne Cup 2026 for FREE in several parts of the world. The race that stops a nation is shown on free-to-air Channel 9 and 9Now in Australia. TVNZ 1 and the TVNZ+ streaming platform will show the race for free in New Zealand. While CBC Sports and CBC Gem is showing the 2026 Melbourne Cup in Canada for free. Horse racing fans in the US can also watch this race for free on Fox One thanks the platform's 3-day trial. What if you're overseas? NordVPN will unlock your free Melbourne Cup streams – more on that below.

Use a VPN to watch Melbourne Cup 2026 live streams

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How to watch Melbourne Cup 2026 live streams in the USA

Racing fans in the US can watch the Melbourne Cup 2026 on either FS2 or Fox One.

Dedicated streaming service Fox One costs $19.99 per month after a 3-day FREE trial.

If you want a more comprehensive cable alternative, access to the Fox One app is also available through a Sling TV plan. It comes with the provider's Select ($29.99 a month) and Blue plans ($45.99 a month).

FS2 is carried by several other OTT streaming platforms as well, including YouTube TV and Fubo – both of which offer new customers a free trial.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Melbourne Cup 2026 live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Melbourne Cup 2026 is on the free-to-air Channel 9 and via the 9Now streaming service.

All you need is an account. Sign up here!

The race will also be shown on the Racing.com website and on Sky Racing.

If you're out of Australia but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Melbourne Cup 2026 live streams in New Zealand

TVNZ+ will show the 2026 Melbourne Cup online for FREE.

Watching on TV? Then you'll need to tune into TVNZ 1.

Overseas? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

How to watch Melbourne Cup 2026 live streams in the UK

The 2026 Melbourne Cup is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, via the Sky Sports Racing channel.

Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month or £22 if you're an existing Sky television subscriber.

Alternatively, cheaper access to the Sky Sports Racing channel is available via At The Races Player, with a standard price of £9.99/month.

Visiting the UK from Oz? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the Melbourne Cup 2026.

How to watch Melbourne Cup 2026 live streams in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the 2026 Melbourne Cup on TV via the free-to-air CBC Sports or live and on-demand coverage through its online CBC Gem streaming platform.

If you aren't in Canada for the event simply use a VPN to tune in to your free horse racing streams from overseas.

What is the Melbourne Cup 2026 start time? The 2026 Lexus Melbourne Cup horse race starts at 3pm AEDT on Tuesday, November 3 at the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia. That's 4am GMT in the UK, and 11pm ET / 8pm PT in the US on Monday, November 2.

Who are the Melbourne Cup 2026 runners and riders? 1. Sons And Lovers – Dylan Browne McMonagle

2. Trustyourinstinct – James McDonald

3. Knight’s Choice – Robbie Dolan

4. Middle Earth – Mark Zahra

5. Vauban – Jordan Childs

6. Enfjaar – Ray Dawson

7. Royal Supremacy – Ben Allen

8. Wine Dark Sea – Damian Lane

9. Asterix – Jye McNeil

10. Goodie Two Shoes – Wayne Lordan

11. Juja Kibo – Sam Clipperton

12. Hopewell Rock – Zac Lloyd

13. Onesmoothoperator – Declan Bates

14. Soul Of Spain – Tommy Berry

15. Zahrann – Ben Melham

16. So You Are – Rachel King

17. Future History – Jamie Melham

18. James J Braddock – Craig Williams

19. Kizlyar – Beau Mertens

20. Point Of Law – Ethan Brown

21. Strictly Business – Mick Dee

22. Mr Monaco – Jabez Johnstone

23. Zakouma – William Pike

24. Shockletz – Harry Coffey