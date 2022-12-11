How to watch Hong Kong Cup 2022 and live stream from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Asia's showpiece Group 1 flat horse race takes place this Saturday at the Sha Tin Racecourse, as thoroughbreds from around the world go in search of glory at the 2022 Hong Kong Cup.

The headline act of this weekend's prestigious Hong Kong International Races, the Hong Kong Cup stands as the world’s richest turf race over 2,000 metres with a purse of HK$34,000,000 up for grabs. Read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2022 Hong Kong Cup live stream from anywhere in the world.

2022 Hong Kong Cup live stream Date: Sunday, December 11 Race start time: 4.30pm HKT / 8.30am GMT / 7.30pm AEDT Venue: Sha Tin Racecourse, Hong Kong Live stream: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) (UK) | Foxtel (opens in new tab) (AU) Watch anywhere: try No. 1 overall VPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Japanese horses have dominated the race over recent years, tasting victory in five of the past six editions, with the Yoshito Yahagi-trained Loves Only You extending that record at last year's event.

The bookies are tipping a home win this year. However, Romantic Warrior, trained by the Hong Kong-based trainer C. S. Shum, leads the current betting.

High profile wins at the Hong Kong Classic Mile and The Fwd QEII Cup earlier this year have shown that the 4-year-old gelding has the chops for a winning ride, but will be up against the toughest field of his nine-race career.

Tenno Sho runner-up Panthalassa along with Japanese hopefuls Jack D’Or and Geoglyph will all be in contention on the picturesque course, which winds alongside the Shing Mun River.

How to watch 2022 Hong Kong Cup: live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Horse racing fans in the UK can watch the 2022 Hong Kong Cup on Sky Sports (opens in new tab). The Hong Kong Cup start time is scheduled for 8.30am GMT on Sunday morning, so remember to set an alarm. Sky Sports' coverage of the event gets underway at 4am GMT on Sunday morning, continuing through to 10am. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app (opens in new tab), which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now Sky Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab) as detailed above.

2022 Hong Kong Cup live stream: how to watch horse race in Australia

(opens in new tab) Horse racing fans Down Under will find that premium TV provider Foxtel (opens in new tab) is the holder of Hong Kong Cup 2022 rights, with the action set to be shown across Sky Racing 1 and Sky Racing 2. The start time for the Hong Kong Cup has been set for 7.30pm AEDT on Sunday evening, and Sky Racing will be covering the event from 12pm AEDT on Sunday. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Hong Kong Cup live stream should find that a good VPN (opens in new tab) helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

