How to watch Abbott Elementary season 6 online from anywhere – stream the hit sitcom now

Abbott Elementary season 6 premieres: Wed, October 7

Wed, October 7 New episodes: Wednesdays at 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT on ABC

Wednesdays at 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT on ABC US stream: Hulu (US)

Hulu (US) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Quinta Brunson and the rest of the award-winning cast are back for more crazy antics and there are 22 new episodes to sink your teeth into. Read on for how to watch Abbott Elementary season 6 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Gregory and Ava have a new dynamic to adjust to this season after the former deals with life after his promotion. Meanwhile Barbara will join forces with Jacob to help with her own problems. Janine has far more humble objectives, with a classroom makeover in the offing, while Melissa simply wants to earn her classroom back.

There are new substitute teachers coming and going, new qualifications being achieved, and even a spot of healthy competition for the gang.

Below we have all the information you need on where to watch Abbott Elementary S6 online and stream every episode from wherever you are.

Can I watch Abbott Elementary season 6 for free?

Yes. ABC will premiere new episodes of Abbott Elementary season 6 in America and you can access it through a cord-cutting streaming service like YouTube TV, which currently offers a 21-day free trial.

That can also get you free access to NCIS season 24, NCIS Origins season 3 and Premier League football.

Use a VPN to watch Abbott Elementary from anywhere

This handy piece of software can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, thereby letting you unlock your usual streaming service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount and complimentary Amazon Gift Card.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the show.

How to watch Abbott Elementary season 6 online in the US

Abbott Elementary season 6 will debut in the US on ABC at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on Wednesday, October 7. Further episodes will go out one at a time in the same slot weekly.

Cord cutters can access ABC via an OTT service such as Sling TV (in selected cities), Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Episodes will also be available stream via the Hulu streaming service. Plans start from $11.99 per month after a FREE 30-day trial, or get loads more content for just one dollar more with the Disney Plus Bundle.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when Abbott Elementary is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

Can I watch Abbott Elementary season 6 online in Canada, UK, Australia and worldwide?

Viewers outside the US can watch Abbott Elementary season 6 on Disney Plus, but we have no confirmed release date at present.

When that changes we will update you right here.

Visiting one of these countries from the US? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the United States.

Abbott Elementary S6: FAQ

Abbott Elementary S6 episode guide

We know a fair bit about the first three episodes of Abbott Elementary season 6, with episode titles and synopses available:

Episode 1 – Jungle Classroom : Gregory and Ava adjust to a new dynamic, while Barbara turns to Jacob for help. Meanwhile, Janine gives her classroom a makeover, and Melissa works to win hers back. Wednesday, October 7

Gregory and Ava adjust to a new dynamic, while Barbara turns to Jacob for help. Meanwhile, Janine gives her classroom a makeover, and Melissa works to win hers back. Wednesday, October 7 Episode 2 – Check-Ins : Gregory juggles the demands of his two roles, while Jacob and Melissa struggle to compromise. Meanwhile, Barbara manages a delicate situation with a student, and Janine checks in with Courtney. Wednesday, October 14

Gregory juggles the demands of his two roles, while Jacob and Melissa struggle to compromise. Meanwhile, Barbara manages a delicate situation with a student, and Janine checks in with Courtney. Wednesday, October 14 Episode 3 – Tryouts: The step team tries out for a major competition, Melissa and Barbara take a special ed certification course, while Janine, Gregory and Jacob welcome a new substitute. Wednesday, October 21

There will be eight episodes in total this season, and we know Episode 4 on October 28 will center around a Halloween Party.

Abbott Elementary season 6 trailer

Abbott Elementary | Season 6 Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Abbott Elementary season 6 cast

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

as Janine Teagues Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

as Gregory Eddie Janelle James as Ava Coleman

as Ava Coleman Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti

as Melissa Schemmenti Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill

as Jacob Hill William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson

as Mr. Johnson Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard