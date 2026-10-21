How to watch Ellie & Natasia season 2 for free online from anywhere
Steve Coogan and Sian Clifford are among the guest stars this season
The delightful duo are back for more wild comedy sketches, and this time, they've brought a stacked roster of guest stars with them... You can watch all three episodes of Ellie & Natasia season 2 from anywhere.
This season, we'll see Ellie White and Natasia Demetriou joined by the likes of Steve Coogan (playing a modern-day chimney sweep, of course), Sian Clifford, Jamie Demetriou, Asim Chaudhry, and Vikki Pepperdine, among others.
The bad news is there are only going to be three episodes this season rather than the six we got in season 1 (although they were only 15 minutes long previously). Still, we're sure that each 30-minute episode will be packed with plenty of laughs.
Ready to dive into this hilarious comedy show? Here's how to watch Ellie & Natasia season 2 online and on TV from anywhere for free.
Can I watch Ellie & Natasia season 2 for free?
Yes. BBC iPlayer is the streaming service you need to watch Ellie & Natasia season 2 for free.
You can also watch on the free-to-air channel BBC Two on Wednesday, October 21 at 10pm BST. Episode 2 will follow on October 28 and Episode 3 will air on November 4.
You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence.
Can't access the free stream because you're away on vacation? You need a VPN – more on that below.
How to watch Ellie & Natasia season 2 from anywhere
If you're keen to watch Ellie & Natasia season 2 but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...
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How to watch Ellie & Natasia season 2 in the UK
In the UK, Ellie & Natasia season 2 is available on BBC iPlayer for free.
You can also watch the series on the linear TV channel BBC Two. It airs on Wednesday, October 21 at 10pm BST, with two more episodes to arrive the week after and the week after that.
Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.
Can you watch Ellie & Natasia season 2 in the US?
Ellie & Natasia season 2 is only available in the UK – on television and BBC iPlayer – so you can't find a broadcast or stream of the show in the States yet.
Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the show from anywhere.
Can you watch Ellie & Natasia season 2 in Canada?
Similar to the US, Ellie & Natasia season 2 is not available to stream in Canada and is not on any television channels there.
The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.
Can you watch Ellie & Natasia season 2 in Australia?
Like in the US and Canada, Ellie & Natasia season 2 is not available to stream or watch on any TV channels yet.
Away from the UK? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.
Ellie & Natasia season 2 need to know
Ellie & Natasia season 2 - cast
- Ellie White
- Natasia Demetriou
- Steve Coogan
- Sian Clifford
- Asim Chaudhry
- Jamie Demetriou
- Kiell Smith-Bynoe
- Vikki Pepperdine
- Dustin Demri-Burns
- Barney White
- Seb Cardinal
- Alex Owen
- Rosa Robson
- Hugh Skinner
- Daniel Barker
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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