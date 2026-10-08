Sex Education star Asa Butterfield takes on a very different project with a spot of comedy horror as he fights demonic garden gnomes.

The six-part series is an Australian production arriving just in time for spooky season. Those Down Under will get the show first, before it lands in the UK a little over a week later. We'll also show you where to watch it completely free...

Combining gnarly violence and slapstick comedy, Gnomes sees an ancient curse descend on the sleepy town of Nompton, awakening an evil Queen Gnome who brings local garden gnomes to life to enact her bloody revenge on the town.

Read on for how to watch Gnomes online for free from anywhere with a VPN.

Can I watch Gnomes for free?

Yes. Viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland can stream Gnomes for free via ZDF Neo from October 11.

Traveling Abroad? Watch ZDF Neo from anywhere with NordVPN.

Use a VPN to watch Gnomes from anywhere

This handy piece of software can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, thereby letting you unlock your usual streaming service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK or US from Germany, you'd select a German server from the list.

3. Sit back and binge. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the show.

How to watch Gnomes in Germany

(Image credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Flag_of_Germany.svg)

German Viewers, along with viewers from Austria and Switzerland, can watch Gnomes from October 11 completely free via ZDF Neo

Not in Germany? Don't let your holiday get in the way of your shows. Access your usual streams from anywhere using a VPN.

How to watch Gnomes in Australia

(Image credit: free)

Gnomes will debut on Stan in Australia, with all six episodes landing on the platform on Thursday, October 8.

Away from home? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

Where to watch Gnomes in the UK

Viewers in the UK will have to wait a little while longer, with Gnomes arriving on Disney+ on Friday, October 16.

Traveling when the show is released? You can tap into your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

Can you watch Gnomes online in the US?

There is no release plan, be it streaming or linear TV, for Gnomes in the US right now.

The solution? Try using a VPN to access your streaming services while you're abroad.

Can I watch Gnomes online in Canada?

(Image credit: Other)

Unfortunately, it's the same story in Canada, with no release plan in place for Gnomes as things stand.

Visiting Canada from the UK? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the UK.

Gnomes: FAQ

Gnomes trailer

Gnomes: Season 1 Official Trailer English - YouTube Watch On

Gnomes cast

Asa Butterfield as Senior Sergeant Arnold Kipps

as Senior Sergeant Arnold Kipps Megan Smart as Ellie McKay

as Ellie McKay Tess Haubrich as the Gnome Queen

as the Gnome Queen Brett Tucker as Harvey Poll

as Harvey Poll Tegan Higginbotham as Josie

as Josie Darren Gilshenan

Alison Whyte

Matt Okine

Nicole Gulasekharam

Luke McGregor

Nina Oyama

Syd Brisbane as Tobias Black

as Tobias Black Evelyn Krape

Ditch Davey

Richard Mueck

Joseph Baldwin as Kurt Hayward

as Kurt Hayward Oliver Edis as Zayn Faulkner

as Zayn Faulkner Leigh Lule

George Rayias

Mila Hourmouzis

Charlotte Nicdao

Emily Taheny

Bev Killick as Barbara

as Barbara Eloise Gentle