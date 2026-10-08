How to watch Asa Butterfield in Gnomes online from anywhere – stream the comedy horror series for FREE
Asa Butterfield takes on the Gnome Queen and her minions in this comedy horror show
- Watch Gnomes free on ZDF Neo from Oct 11 (Germany)
- Use NordVPN to watch any stream
- Watch Gnomes on Stan now (Australia)
Sex Education star Asa Butterfield takes on a very different project with a spot of comedy horror as he fights demonic garden gnomes.
The six-part series is an Australian production arriving just in time for spooky season. Those Down Under will get the show first, before it lands in the UK a little over a week later. We'll also show you where to watch it completely free...
Combining gnarly violence and slapstick comedy, Gnomes sees an ancient curse descend on the sleepy town of Nompton, awakening an evil Queen Gnome who brings local garden gnomes to life to enact her bloody revenge on the town.
Read on for how to watch Gnomes online for free from anywhere with a VPN.
Can I watch Gnomes for free?
Yes. Viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland can stream Gnomes for free via ZDF Neo from October 11.
Traveling Abroad? Watch ZDF Neo from anywhere with NordVPN.
Use a VPN to watch Gnomes from anywhere
This handy piece of software can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, thereby letting you unlock your usual streaming service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount.
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Get NordVPN and stream Gnomes from anywhere.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple:
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK or US from Germany, you'd select a German server from the list.
3. Sit back and binge. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the show.
How to watch Gnomes in Germany
German Viewers, along with viewers from Austria and Switzerland, can watch Gnomes from October 11 completely free via ZDF Neo
Not in Germany? Don't let your holiday get in the way of your shows. Access your usual streams from anywhere using a VPN.
How to watch Gnomes in Australia
Gnomes will debut on Stan in Australia, with all six episodes landing on the platform on Thursday, October 8.
Away from home? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.
Where to watch Gnomes in the UK
Viewers in the UK will have to wait a little while longer, with Gnomes arriving on Disney+ on Friday, October 16.
Traveling when the show is released? You can tap into your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.
Can you watch Gnomes online in the US?
There is no release plan, be it streaming or linear TV, for Gnomes in the US right now.
The solution? Try using a VPN to access your streaming services while you're abroad.
Can I watch Gnomes online in Canada?
Unfortunately, it's the same story in Canada, with no release plan in place for Gnomes as things stand.
Visiting Canada from the UK? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the UK.
Gnomes: FAQ
Gnomes trailer
Gnomes cast
- Asa Butterfield as Senior Sergeant Arnold Kipps
- Megan Smart as Ellie McKay
- Tess Haubrich as the Gnome Queen
- Brett Tucker as Harvey Poll
- Tegan Higginbotham as Josie
- Darren Gilshenan
- Alison Whyte
- Matt Okine
- Nicole Gulasekharam
- Luke McGregor
- Nina Oyama
- Syd Brisbane as Tobias Black
- Evelyn Krape
- Ditch Davey
- Richard Mueck
- Joseph Baldwin as Kurt Hayward
- Oliver Edis as Zayn Faulkner
- Leigh Lule
- George Rayias
- Mila Hourmouzis
- Charlotte Nicdao
- Emily Taheny
- Bev Killick as Barbara
- Eloise Gentle
VPN services are evaluated and tested by us in view of legal recreational use. For example: a) Access to services from other countries, (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). b) Safeguarding your online security and making your online privacy more robust when abroad. Future plc does not support nor condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. We do not endorse nor approve of consuming pirated content that is paid-for.
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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