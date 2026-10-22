How to watch It Gets Worse comedy series for FREE
Amelia Dimoldenberg, Lena Dunham, Andrew Scott and more feature in this fresh sitcom
- Watch It Gets Worse for free on Channel 4 (UK)
- Unblock Channel 4 from abroad with NordVPN – Save 75%
- Streaming on Paramount+ (US), Crave (CA), Binge (AU)
This six-part comedy series is a very exciting venture, created by and starring Leo Reich and made in conjunction with arguably the most popular movie studio in the world, A24. It's all about three friends who met in university and now spend their time in London navigating all the things post-grads have to deal with, like work, love, and of course, landlords.
The show may be led by lesser known names like Reich, Emily Fairn, and Olive Gray, but there are some high-profile guest stars to keep an eye out for. They include Amelia Dimoldenberg, Lena Dunham, Andrew Scott, and even The Inbetweeners alum, Blake Harrison.
The sitcom is produced by A24, which means that it's been given a small screen home all around the world (albeit on different channels and platforms wherever you go). So, read on to find out how to watch It Gets Worse from anywhere and potentially for free.
How to watch It Gets Worse for free in the UK
In the UK, It Gets Worse will air for FREE on Channel 4 from Thursday, October 22, 2026 at 10:05pm.
If you miss the broadcas you'll be able to watch all six episodes on Channel 4's streaming platform after the launch.
Stream It Gets Worse on Channel 4
Channel 4 is a free UK streaming service where all you need is an account with a valid UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB).
All six episodes will be immediately available online from October 22.
ABROAD? WATCH CHANNEL 4 FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN (try 30 days)
How to watch It Gets Worse abroad with a VPN
If you’re traveling abroad when It Gets Worse airs, you can watch without regional restrictions using a VPN. .
Use a VPN to watch It Gets Worse from anywhere:
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Can you watch It Gets Worse in the US?
You'll be able to find It Gets Worse on Paramount+ in the US. However, you'll have to wait a little longer, with the show premiering on November 6 in the States.
Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the show when traveling around – it's easy. Details above..
Can you watch It Gets Worse in Canada?
In Canada, the show will air on Crave. It Gets Worse is actually a Crave Original (in association with A24), but the series doesn't have a release date just yet.
UK viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch It Gets Worse.
Can I watch It Gets Worse in Australia?
Viewers in Australia will be able to catch It Gets Worse on Binge and Foxtel. The show will air Down Under from October 23, just after the UK premiere.
Aussies can also use a VPN to get access to watch UK TV from abroad.
It Gets Worse cast
- Leo Reich as Ethan
- Emily Fairn as Abi
- Olive Gray as Sam
- Gary Beadle as Sandie
- Simon Haines as Lucas
- Lena Dunham as Greta
- Andrew Scott
- Sean Delaney
- Dane Williams
- India Mullen
- Safia Oakley-Green
- John Tothill
- Arian Nik
- Amelia Dimoldenberg as Emily
- Blake Harrison as Roger
- Nicole Sadie Sawyerr
- Phil Zimmerman
- Billy Rilot
- Kirsty Bloom
- Clayton Pettet as Freddie
- Luca Kamleh-Chapman
- Vicki Pepperdine as Sarah
- Daniel Monks as Graham
- Emmeline Downie
- Zadie Smith as narrator
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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