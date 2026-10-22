How to watch Loch nam Madadh / Wolf Bay for free online from anywhere

Six short stories in one gripping, grizzly Gaelic horror series. Just what the doctor ordered for spooky season. You can check them out in Wolf Bay, if you dare.

Granted, the show is going for a dual-tone approach, with some scary moments and some dark comedy, too. Wolf Bay, also known as Loch nam Madadh in Gaelic, follows a reluctant homecoming to an isolated island in North Uist, which goes horribly wrong over the course of a rather disastrous ferry ride.

Angus is heading back to the island for his grandfather's funeral, but ends up stuck on the ferry with his ex-girlfriend, her new fiancé, and her mean mother. If that wasn't bad enough, there's something else more sinister lurking on the boat...

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Ready to tune in to this tantalizing, at times terrifying show? Here's how to watch Wolf Bay online for free from October 23.

Can I watch Wolf Bay for free? Yes. BBC iPlayer is the streaming service you need to watch Wolf Bay for free. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence. You can also watch on the free YouTube channel BBC ALBA from October 23. Can't access the free stream because you're away on vacation? You need a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Wolf Bay from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Wolf Bay but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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How to watch Wolf Bay in the UK

In the UK, Wolf Bay is available on BBC iPlayer for free from Friday, October 23.

You can also watch the show on the BBC ALBA Youtube channel.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch Wolf Bay in the US?

Wolf Bay will be available in the US via the BBC ALBA Youtube channel.

Viewers in the states won't be able to access a stream via BBC iPlayer.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the show from anywhere.

Can you watch Wolf Bay in Canada?

Similar to the US, Wolf Bay is only available in Canada via the BBC ALBA Youtube channel.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Wolf Bay in Australia?

(Image credit: free)

Like in the US and Canada, Wolf Bay is free to stream. Just search 'BBC ALBA' on Youtube.

Away from the UK? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Wolf Bay: Additional Information

Wolf Bay cast

Andrew MacInnes as Angus

as Angus Ellen Macdonald as Màiri

as Màiri Alasdair Jordan as Colin

as Colin Elspeth Turner as Margaret

What's been said about Wolf Bay / Loch nam Madadh?

Speaking to the BBC, Natalie Humphreys, Executive Producer for Storyboard Studios says: “Back when we first started developing this, we knew there was something really special and different about the material. Then we were lucky to have the most brilliant cast and crew join. The whole team on and off screen has put heart and soul into it and we’re excited to share it with audiences.”

Meanwhile, Bill Macleod, Commissioning Editor for MG ALBA added: “This is one of the wittiest and most distinctive ideas to have ever come my way – a whip-smart series that combines sly satire and open-hearted charm. This is a horror series you’ll want to wolf down!”

Gavin Smith, Commissioning Editor for BBC Scotland shared: “We’re delighted to have joined forces with BBC ALBA to go on this wild wolf ride aboard a stricken ferry. Claire and Maureen have written a sensational series of short form episodes that are frightening and funny in equal measure. Wolf Bay is part of BBC Scotland’s strategy to grow our digital first content and we’re sure audiences are up for a bit of horror!”

Finally, Kieran Hannigan, Head of Scripted at Screen Scotland says: “It is fantastic to have been able to support Loch nam Madadh, a bold, Gaelic digital-first drama aimed at young adult audiences. The series blends comedy, horror and romance, bringing a distinctive fresh voice. It sits proudly alongside recent successes like An t-Eilean and represents Screen Scotland’s ongoing commitment to the development of Gaelic drama.”

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