How to watch Ghosts US season 6 Halloween Special online for FREE — stream from anywhere

Watch the Ghosts US Halloween Special online

Get set for not one, but two special Halloween episodes of Ghosts, with a one-hour-long two-parter titled "The Mirror".

While Samantha is away in Australia working on a new movie, it's up to Kyle to step in and help Jay look after all the spirits at Woodstone Manor. Keeping things in order won't be easy, especially as the ghosts are desperately trying to locate Pete, who is still missing months later.

Meanwhile, that mirror reference relates to Hetty and her estranged sister, Margaret, as the pair reunite thanks to a mysterious, antique mirror. If that wasn't enough, Bela decides to throw a Halloween party at the manor, and we all know that is unlikely to go smoothly.

If you're ready for more snickering spirits and supernatural comedy, read on as this guide explains how to watch Ghosts season 6 Halloween Special online – and potentially for FREE.

Can I watch Ghosts season 6 Halloween Special for free? Yes. The special is on CBS which means you can watch Ghosts season 6 Halloween Special for FREE in the US with the Fubo Free Trial YouTube TV also features CBS and offers a free trial period. You'll have to pay to keep watching the show after that, though. Happy to wait a day? The show streams the next day on Paramount Plus. The Walmart Plus 30-day trial costs just $1, and includes Paramount Plus Essential. Away from home? You can use a VPN to watch your US service abroad.

How to watch Ghosts season 6 Halloween Special from anywhere

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How to watch Ghosts season 6 Halloween Special online in the US

Ghosts season 6 Halloween Special premieres on CBS on Thursday, October 29 at 9/8c. The show is available on Linear TV, or you can watch on-demand on the CBS website. Cord-cutters will be able to watch Ghosts season 6 Halloween Special on Paramount+ Premium ($13.99 per month) live alongside its TV broadcast. You can also stream CBS with Fubo ($79.99/mo). Subscribers to the Essential tier ($8.99 per month) will be able to catch the episodes the following day. The $1 30-day trial to Walmart+ comes with the Essential tier as a member bonus. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Ghosts season 6 Halloween Special online in Canada

Ghosts season 6 Halloween Special will be on Paramount+ in Canada, with the two-parter released on October 29, same as in the US.

A Paramount+ subscription costs $7.99 per month, for the basic, ad-supported package.

Alternatively... Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Ghosts season 6 Halloween Special online in Australia?

Ghosts season 6 Halloween Special is expected to land on Paramount+ in Australia, but no specific release date has been announced just yet.

The solution? By using a VPN you can tap into your usual services.

Can you watch Ghosts season 6 Halloween Special online in the UK?

Like in Australia, there is no release date for Ghosts season 6 Halloween Special in the UK at the moment. It will more than likely end up on Paramount+ at some point.

The UK version of the show is on BBC iPlayer while you wait, and past seasons of the US iteration are there, too.

US viewer in Blighty? You can still stream the show on your usual streaming service from abroad by using a VPN.

All you need to know about Ghosts season 6 Halloween Special

Ghosts season 6 Halloween Special cast

Rose McIver as Samantha Arondekar

as Samantha Arondekar Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay Arondekar

as Jay Arondekar Ben Feldman as Kyle Rosenblat

as Kyle Rosenblat Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac

as Isaac Danielle Pinnock as Alberta

as Alberta Richie Moriarty as Pete

as Pete Asher Grodman as Trevor

as Trevor Sheila Carrasco as Flower

as Flower Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn

as Thorfinn Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty

as Hetty Román Zaragoza as Sasappis

as Sasappis Maria Thayer as Margaret Woodstone

as Margaret Woodstone Betsy Sodaro as Nancy

as Nancy Tristan D. Lalla as Mark

as Mark Punam Patel as Bela Arondekar

Ghosts season 6 Halloween Special trailer