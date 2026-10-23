How to watch The Celebrity Traitors season 2 episode 8 – Stream free from anywhere

The Celebrity Traitors season 2 episode 8 is out tonight, and we're desperate to see it. We're all dying to know what's in store for the celebs in The Traitors' castle.

After being paranoid about it since the beginning, Ross Kemp was murdered in plain sight.

The fresh murder has thrown the faithfuls into a state of confusion, but detective Sharon Rooney sniffed out that it was poisonous perfume that put paid to the TV tough man.

The confusion was compounded by a nail biting challeneg, where we saw for the first time Maya Jama make a couple of mistakes as a traitor.

The iconic Jerry Hall was banished, which means that the faithful have gotten rid of one of their own again!

Now, the traitors have to choose who to murder between Miranda, Joanne and Bash.

Episode 8 airs October 23 at 8pm BST. Here's how you can watch The Celebrity Traitors online from anywhere with a VPN (75% off) and potentially for free.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Next episode: Fri, 23 Oct (Ep.8) Watch LIVE: BBC iPlayer 🌎 Use NordVPN to watch when abroad

Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors for free?

Yes. Faithfuls (and everybody else) in the UK can watch The Celebrity Traitors FREE of charge on BBC One and the channel's BBC iPlayer streaming platform and app. Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, episode 5, episode 6 and episode 7 are streaming now; Episode 8 airs on Fri, Oct 23.

How to watch The Celebrity Traitors from anywhere

If you're keen to watch The Celebrity Traitors S2 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

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How to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad - YouTube Watch On

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual UK service, you'd select a UK-based server from the list.

3. Binge the backstabbing. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch Traitors.

*SPOILERS*

In case you missed the first seven episodes, here's a quick rundown to get you up to date.

The two original Traitors were Richard E. Grant and Maya Jama. they decided to go with two very different styles of game play... Maya Jama played the game as you're meant to, while Richard E. Grant immediately told everyone he was a traitor. Unsurprisingly, he was voted out at the first Round Table.

The Traitors have since been recruiting, meaning that the line-up of backstabbers now includes James Acaster and Prof. Hannah Fry.

Those among the dead include Bella Ramsey, of The Last Of Us fame and Amol Rajan, of Amal Rajan fame.

After successfully voting out a traitor in the first round table, the faithfuls banished two of their own; Julie Hesmondhalgh and Myha'la.

Rob Beckett was murdered after a tense game of hide-and-seek, but the faithful got their revenge by banishing Traitor Prof. Hannah Fry.

Youtuber King Kenny took her place in the turret, and immediately got into the spirit of treachery. He has none of the hangups that James Acaster has about murdering, and so far seems as though he was born to be a traitor.

The traitors murdered Ross in plain sight by boring him to death, spraying 'poisonous perfume' and then making him yawn. Ross' death caused confusion, and threw a lot of suspicion onto Leigh-Anne, who didn't help her case by sporting some very villainous gloves at the round table.

It was Jerry, though, who was banished in the end. A comment made by Michael Sheen about having 'the strongest possible group of faithfuls' was what seem to put paid to Jerry's time in the castle.

When we left them, the traitors were deliberating who to murder. It was a toss-up between Miranda, Bash and Joanne. Who will they choose to Murder? Find out tonight!

Read on as we explain how to watch episode 8 of The Celebrity Traitors 2026 from anywhere – as well as the spinoff Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked, and the final on Friday, October 30.

Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors UK in the US?

The Celebrity Traitors (2026) will arrive on Peacock in "Q4 2026", which is not a surprise – NBC/Peacock is home to all things The Traitors. The US release date is due to be announced shortly.

If you're a UK resident who is currently across the pond, a VPN will help you tune in to your BBC. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors 2 in Canada?

In Canada, subscription service Crave is streaming all 6 previous episodes of The Celebrity Traitors season 2. Viewers can also chose between French and English.

Crave plans start from CA$11.99 a month and offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies and Crave originals alongside TV shows such as The Traitors Canada season 4.

Visiting Canada from the UK? Use a VPN to watch The Celebrity Traitors season 2 online – plus all the other content you'd normally stream at home.

Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors season 2 in the UK?

The Celebrity Traitors continues tonight, Friday, 23 October 2026 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The series airs two nights a week on Thursday and Friday evenings at 8pm.

Visiting the UK? from Ireland Use a VPN to access your usual The Celebrity Traitors on iPlayer.

Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors 2 in Australia?

The Celebrity Traitors season two is available in Australia for free on 10.

Fans can catch up on the first 7 episodes, as well as watch new episodes at exactly the same time as they air in the UK. All you need is a 10 account, and they're completely free.

Episodes are also available on Paramount Plus.

Outside Australia? NordVPN will help you gain access to free 10 streams while you're out of the country.

Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors 2 in New Zealand?

For Kiwi viewers, The Celebrity Traitors UK season 2 will stream on ThreeNow starting October 4 – three days after it starts in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

Visiting New Zealand? Grab this VPN (75% off) now to watch all your usual British streaming services when traveling.

Missed the first 6 episodes? First of all, sorry for the spoilers. However, there's good news! You can catch up with the first 7 episodes of The Celebrity Traitors for free via BBC iPlayer (as long as you've been faithful and paid your license fee). Not in the UK? Have no fear. You can access your iPlayer from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

The Celebrity Traitors series 2 (2026) – Need to Know

Who is in The Celebrity Traitors 2 cast? Amol Rajan — journalist and broadcaster ❌ Bella Ramsey — actor (The Last of Us, Game of Thrones)❌ James Acaster — comedian and podcaster 🔪 James Blunt — singer-songwriter Jerry Hall — model and actor❌ Joanne McNally — comedian Joe Lycett — comedian ❌ Julie Hesmondhalgh — actor (Coronation Street)❌ King Kenny — YouTuber/content creator 🔪 Leigh-Anne Pinnock — singer, formerly of Little Mix Maya Jama — presenter 🔪 Michael Sheen — actor Miranda Hart — comedian, actor and author Myha’la — actor (Industry)❌ Professor Hannah Fry — mathematician and broadcaster❌ Richard E. Grant — actor❌ Rob Beckett — comedian❌ Romesh Ranganathan — comedian Ross Kemp — actor and presenter❌ Sebastian Croft — actor (Heartstopper) Sharon Rooney — actor (My Mad Fat Diary)

The Celebrity Traitors 2 trailer

The Celebrity Traitors - Series 2 | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

How many episodes of The Celebrity Traitors season 2 are there? There will be 10 episodes in The Celebrity Traitors series 2 – one more than season one, which had nine. It continues Friday, 23 October 2026 at 8pm BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with episodes airing Thursday and Friday evenings in Great Britain. Episodes 1-7 are available now on BBC iPlayer, with Episode 8 out at 8pm on Friday, Oct 22. Episodes 9 and 10 are available next week, on October 29 and 30, respectively.

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