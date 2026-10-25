How to watch This City Is Ours — Watch season 2 for free online from anywhere

Overview This City Is Ours season 2 starts October 25

Catch it for free on iPlayer

Watch from anywhere with NordVPN (75% Off)

With This City Is Ours season 1 being the BBC's most watched new drama of 2025, it's really no surprise that this show is one of the most anticipated returns of the year.

The second season promises power struggles and immense consequences for all involved across the eight episodes, as Michael and Diana try to go straight. With the Phelan firm in disarray and the new threat of Ozzie Thompson to deal with, it's safe to say this upcoming installment will be pure chaos.

The good news is we know that a third season is on the way, with more episodes getting the greenlight from the BBC already. And, no matter where you are in the world, there is a way to watch This City Is Ours season 2 as it plays out.

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Ready for more from this gritty crime drama? Here's how to watch This City Is Ours season 2 online and on TV from anywhere for free.

Can I watch This City Is Ours season 2 for free? Yes. BBC iPlayer is the streaming service you need to watch This City Is Ours season 2 for free. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV licence. You can also watch on the free-to-air channel BBC One from Sunday, October 25 at 9pm BST. Can't access the free stream because you're away on vacation? You need a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch This City Is Ours season 2 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch This City Is Ours season 2, but you're away from the UK and your access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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How to watch This City Is Ours season 2 in the UK

In the UK, This City Is Ours season 2 is available on BBC iPlayer for free. All eight episodes will be on the platform as of Sunday, October 25.

You can also watch the series on the linear TV channel BBC One. It airs on Sundays and Mondays, starting on October 25, at 9pm BST.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch This City Is Ours season 2 in the US?

This City Is Ours season 2 will likely end up on AMC+ eventually in the US, just like the first season. However, an exact release date has not been confirmed for the States just yet.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the show from anywhere.

Can you watch This City Is Ours season 2 in Canada?

Similar to the US, there is no Canadian release date for This City Is Ours season 2 yet, but the first season is available on Crave. the second season should end up there eventually, too.

Can't wait while you're traveling around? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch This City Is Ours season 2 in Australia

(Image credit: free)

Fans of the show in Australia don't have to wait around. This City Is Ours season 2 will land Down Under on Stan from October 26, just a day after its UK release.

On the move? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

This City Is Ours season 2 - need to know

This City Is Ours season 2 - cast

Sean Bean as Ronnie Phelan

as Ronnie Phelan James Nelson-Joyce as Michael Kavanagh

as Michael Kavanagh Hannah Onslow as Diana Williams

as Diana Williams Shaun Evans as Ozzie Thompson

as Ozzie Thompson Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan

as Jamie Phelan Darci Shaw as Melissa Sullivan

as Melissa Sullivan Julie Graham as Elaine Phelan

as Elaine Phelan Laura Aikman as Rachel Duffy

as Rachel Duffy Stephen Walters as Davey Crawford

as Davey Crawford Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Cheryl Crawford

as Cheryl Crawford Mike Noble as Banksey

as Banksey Bobby Schofield as Peter "Bonehead" Murphy

as Peter "Bonehead" Murphy Kevin Harvey as Robert "Bobby" Duffy

as Robert "Bobby" Duffy Daniel Cerqueira as Ricardo Guzman

as Ricardo Guzman Leanne Best as Lesley Williams

as Lesley Williams Adam Abbou as Freddie

What's been said about This City Is Ours season 2?

Speaking to the BBC about season 2 of the show, star James Nelson Joyce said: "I was just desperate to read the next one. Each episode was left on a cliffhanger, and we didn't know what was going to happen next. When I read the script for the final episode, I was shocked!"

Co-star Hannah Onslow added: "What (Creator and Lead Writer) Stephen Butchard has done is just incredible, and I don’t think viewers will expect what's coming, none of us really knew where the scripts were going.

"We had all these predictions, but none of them were right! He continues to surprise us, so I was really delighted when I read the scripts for the new series. What he's done with Diana is really incredible, and it was really exciting for me as an actress to delve into that."

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