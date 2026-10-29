How to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5 on Channel 5 — it's *FREE*

Overview Stream The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5 free on 5 (UK restricted)

Unblock 5 with NordVPN (save 75%)

Episode 1 airs in UK on Thursday, October 29

Move aside, Benoit — Madame Blanc is back to solve more crimes and mysteries. This quaint British crime drama, starring Sally Linsday and Steve Edge, delivers headscratchers, a gentle spot of comedy, and a healthy dose of intrigue. Think Sherlock, with less sarcasm...

This time around, Jean and Dom are planning their wedding in France, while a spate of murders and unexpected obstacles get in their way. Across the seven episodes in season 5, more and more bodies rack up in Sainte Victoire, causing delays to the nuptials.

Free streaming platform Channel 5 has all the latest episodes available now. But can you watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5 free from anywhere? What about watching The Madame Blanc Mysteries in the USA, Canada and Australia? And can I watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries on mobile devices?

Whether you’re in it for the charming love story or the grisly crimes, we'll show you how to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5 online and for free.

How to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries S5 on 5 for FREE

5 is showing The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5 for free in the UK. Episode 1 is available from October 29; episode 2 airs on November 5.

To watch 5: visit the Channel5.com website or download the 5 app.

5 is free – but you will need to register to watch TV.

Register – sign up with your name, date of birth, email and UK postcode (e.g. N17 0BX)

OUTSIDE THE UK? ACCESS 5 FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN

How to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5 from anywhere

The 5 streaming service is only available to watch in the UK – try to watch in a different country and you'll quickly discover that it's restricted.

Crime-solving fans traveling or working outside the UK will need to use a VPN to access 5's free Madame Blanc streams.

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Get NordVPN and watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries from anywhere.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries on 5.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US or Canada and want to watch your free stream on 5, you'd select UK-based server location.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the 5 website or app and watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5 for free.

How to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries S5 in the US

Viewers in the US can watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5 on Acorn TV. The only problem is you'll have to wait a little while, with the first episode not landing until November 9 in the States.

Can't wait? Access Acorn TV from anywhere with NordVPN.

How to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries S5 in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

If you're in Canada, you can watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5 on Acorn TV. It's the same as the US, with a release date of November 9 for the show in Canada.

Away from home? Access Acorn TV from anywhere with NordVPN.

How to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries S5 in Australia

(Image credit: free)

It may be the other side of the world, but it's the same story in Australia, with fans being able to tune into The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5 on Acorn TV when they're Down Under.

The first episode airs on November 9 there, too, just like in Canada and the US.

On the move? Access Acorn TV from anywhere with NordVPN.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries - Need to Know

The Madame Blanc Mysteries S5 - cast

Sally Lindsay as Jean White

as Jean White Steve Edge as Dom Hayes

as Dom Hayes Sue Vincent as Gloria Beaushaw

as Gloria Beaushaw Sue Holderness as Judith Lloyd James

as Judith Lloyd James Robin Askwith as Jeremy Lloyd James

as Jeremy Lloyd James Alex Gaumond as Chief of Police André Caron

as Chief of Police André Caron Tony Robinson as Uncle Patrick

as Uncle Patrick Paul Chuckle as Trevor

as Trevor Stephen Bailey as John Marsden

as John Marsden Ella Dale as Claudie

as Claudie Jason Manford

Lesley Joseph

Brian Capron

Su Pollard

Louisa Lytton

Bonnie Langford

Justin Moorhouse

Michael Fenton Stevens

Frazer Hines

Zoe Lyons

Debbie Lyons

David Gower

The Madame Blanc Mysteries S5 - trailer

The Madame Blanc Mysteries | Season 5 Official Trailer | November 9 on Acorn TV - YouTube Watch On

Which devices can I watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries on 5 with?

You can use 5 on all of the following devices and platforms:

Mobiles:

Android mobiles and tablets (running Android 5.0 or above)

iOS (Apple) mobiles and tablets (running iOS 10 or above)

Set-top boxes:

Apple TV

Freesat

Freeview

Now & Roku

Virgin Media Tivo

YouView

Streaming devices:

Amazon Fire TV

Now & Roku

Smart TVs:

Android TVs

Freely TVs

Freeview TVs

LG TVs (2016 or later, WebOS 3 or later)

Roku TVs

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 or later)

Sony Android Smart TVs (2016-2018 only)

Sony YouView TVs

Games consoles:

PlayStation 4