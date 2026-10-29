How to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5 on Channel 5 — it's *FREE*
Jean White is back for more mystery solving in this cosy crime drama
Move aside, Benoit — Madame Blanc is back to solve more crimes and mysteries. This quaint British crime drama, starring Sally Linsday and Steve Edge, delivers headscratchers, a gentle spot of comedy, and a healthy dose of intrigue. Think Sherlock, with less sarcasm...
This time around, Jean and Dom are planning their wedding in France, while a spate of murders and unexpected obstacles get in their way. Across the seven episodes in season 5, more and more bodies rack up in Sainte Victoire, causing delays to the nuptials.
Free streaming platform Channel 5 has all the latest episodes available now. But can you watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5 free from anywhere? What about watching The Madame Blanc Mysteries in the USA, Canada and Australia? And can I watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries on mobile devices?
Whether you’re in it for the charming love story or the grisly crimes, we'll show you how to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5 online and for free.
How to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries S5 on 5 for FREE
5 is showing The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5 for free in the UK. Episode 1 is available from October 29; episode 2 airs on November 5.
To watch 5: visit the Channel5.com website or download the 5 app.
5 is free – but you will need to register to watch TV.
Register – sign up with your name, date of birth, email and UK postcode (e.g. N17 0BX)
OUTSIDE THE UK? ACCESS 5 FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN
How to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5 from anywhere
The 5 streaming service is only available to watch in the UK – try to watch in a different country and you'll quickly discover that it's restricted.
Crime-solving fans traveling or working outside the UK will need to use a VPN to access 5's free Madame Blanc streams.
There are lots of VPNs, but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock 5 and stream The Madame Blanc on demand wherever you are... and you can save 75%.
🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.
TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.
✅ Up to 75% off today
✅ 3 extra months free
✅ Unlocks all necessary streaming services
Get NordVPN and watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries from anywhere.
It's really easy to use a VPN to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries on 5.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US or Canada and want to watch your free stream on 5, you'd select UK-based server location.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the 5 website or app and watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5 for free.
How to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries S5 in the US
Viewers in the US can watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5 on Acorn TV. The only problem is you'll have to wait a little while, with the first episode not landing until November 9 in the States.
Can't wait? Access Acorn TV from anywhere with NordVPN.
How to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries S5 in Canada
If you're in Canada, you can watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5 on Acorn TV. It's the same as the US, with a release date of November 9 for the show in Canada.
Away from home? Access Acorn TV from anywhere with NordVPN.
How to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries S5 in Australia
It may be the other side of the world, but it's the same story in Australia, with fans being able to tune into The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5 on Acorn TV when they're Down Under.
The first episode airs on November 9 there, too, just like in Canada and the US.
On the move? Access Acorn TV from anywhere with NordVPN.
The Madame Blanc Mysteries - Need to Know
The Madame Blanc Mysteries S5 - cast
- Sally Lindsay as Jean White
- Steve Edge as Dom Hayes
- Sue Vincent as Gloria Beaushaw
- Sue Holderness as Judith Lloyd James
- Robin Askwith as Jeremy Lloyd James
- Alex Gaumond as Chief of Police André Caron
- Tony Robinson as Uncle Patrick
- Paul Chuckle as Trevor
- Stephen Bailey as John Marsden
- Ella Dale as Claudie
- Jason Manford
- Lesley Joseph
- Brian Capron
- Su Pollard
- Louisa Lytton
- Bonnie Langford
- Justin Moorhouse
- Michael Fenton Stevens
- Frazer Hines
- Zoe Lyons
- Debbie Lyons
- David Gower
The Madame Blanc Mysteries S5 - trailer
Which devices can I watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries on 5 with?
You can use 5 on all of the following devices and platforms:
Mobiles:
Android mobiles and tablets (running Android 5.0 or above)
iOS (Apple) mobiles and tablets (running iOS 10 or above)
Set-top boxes:
Apple TV
Freesat
Freeview
Now & Roku
Virgin Media Tivo
YouView
Streaming devices:
Amazon Fire TV
Now & Roku
Smart TVs:
Android TVs
Freely TVs
Freeview TVs
LG TVs (2016 or later, WebOS 3 or later)
Roku TVs
Samsung Smart TVs (2017 or later)
Sony Android Smart TVs (2016-2018 only)
Sony YouView TVs
Games consoles:
PlayStation 4
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.