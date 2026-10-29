US workers are less engaged at their jobs than ever — and many are blaming AI, particularly remote and hybrid workers

Gallup report finds US workers are feeling less engaged at work than ever

Remote and hybrid workers are feeling particularly unenthused

Lack of clarity on AI is also affecting worker happiness

With wide-ranging layoffs, the risk of AI replacement and cost of living increases, it might be no wonder that many employees are feeling less engaged with their jobs, but new research has shown just how much the dissatisfaction has become.

Gallup’s latest quarterly engagement poll for US workers found job engagement fell to its lowest level since 2011 in the third quarter of 2026.

The measure, which tracks workers’ focus, motivation and enthusiasm for their jobs, found engagement fell to 29% in Q3 2026, with remote and hybrid workers particularly disaffected with the state of things.

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Lack of engagement

Although the figure sounds dramatically low, it should be pointed out that the engagement figure is never particularly high in Gallup's report - having peaked at 36% in 2020, the figure then fell to 31% by 2024, before its recent drop.

The company noted that the decline was particularly noticeable among remote and hybrid employees, especially those working in organizations which have adopted AI tools.

Gallup noted engagement fell five points among fully remote employees and two points among hybrid employees, compared with approximately one point among on-site employees and those with jobs that cannot be performed remotely.

This was not the first time such trends had been spotted, as Gallup pointed to its earlier research which found hybrid and fully remote employees have experienced larger declines in clarity of expectations than on-site employees in remote-capable jobs.

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"These findings raise the possibility that physical distance can contribute to psychological distance between employees and their organizations, particularly as companies navigate the use of AI at work," it said.

Turning to AI, Gallup noted that although research earlier in 2026 had indicated a potential thawing in engagement with employees and AI, this had now declined.

It found workers in "AI-integrated organizations" were now reporting similar levels of engagement than those who weren't - with hybrid and remote workers again saying they were less happy and engaged.

"U.S. employee engagement has fallen to its lowest level in 15 years, with particularly large declines among hybrid and remote employees in organizations that have adopted AI," the report concludes.

"At the same time, fewer employees report clear expectations or feel that someone at work cares about them. The pattern suggests that AI adoption may be outpacing the communication and managerial support needed to make it effective."

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