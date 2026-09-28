Almost all workers want their employers to legally have to disclose AI monitoring

AI adoption has increased dramatically in the UK, new survey claims

Most workers know or believe that their employer is using AI monitoring tools to keep tabs on them,

A majority now demand disclosure of monitoring to become a legal requirement

Workers across the globe are increasingly being observed by their managers using AI-based monitoring tools, and want legally enforceable disclosure of the fact, according to a new survey which highlights changing workplace trends in light of the march towards ever-more AI use.

Furthermore, employees feel that AI has raised expectations on how much work they can complete each day, and contributes to their overall stress levels.

Owl Labs' State of Hybrid Work survey spoke to 8,000 workers worldwide, and provides a picture of how UK-based employees are adapting to modern workplace demands.

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AI oversight

It is fair to say that employees do not like being watched. The infantilization of the workplace, where managers watch every move, illustrates a breakdown in trust, and the use of AI monitoring tools to observe activity seems to be the latest step in this phenomenon.

The State of Hybrid Work survey shows that 58% of employees believe their employer has deployed AI-based monitoring tools.

Meanwhile, 82% want disclosure of this practice to become a legal requirement. Also of interest is the growth of “work to rule,” the practice whereby employees stick closely to what is in their job description. This is at 38% overall, with 47% of Gen Z and 42% of Millennial workers participation, suggesting the lack of trust runs in both directions.

Elsewhere, the survey has highlighted some other trends. On average, 30% engage in so-called “billboard days” (where employees choose to be in the office the same day as senior colleagues and clients), split between 36% of men and 25% of women. The practice of “job hugging” – holding onto a job that doesn’t offer fulfillment – is also increasing, with 39% of Millennials and 43% of Gen Z admitting to it (35% overall).

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Pace of change

The overall findings highlight a changing workplace in which employees can choose to attend on their favoured days, can produce more work with AI assistance, but find AI monitoring intrusive and stressful.

“In recent years, many organisations have moved fast to adopt AI and encourage their employees to embrace the office," said Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs.

"Employers have seen productivity gains as a result, but employers need to ensure that the technology, platforms, and policies available to their teams are supporting this increasing pace of change.”

Weishaupt notes that the data they’ve collated illustrates rising pressure and expectations, adding: “Doubling down on employee experience, including by offering better technology, is going to be a key part of employers keeping their best people over the next few years.”

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