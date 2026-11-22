Danny Robins has been tackling ghost stories for some time now on his podcast, but he's finally bringing one to life on the small screen with the help of the BBC. Here's how to watch The Witch Farm online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

This four-part supernatural drama series tells the story of Liz and Bill Reich and their teenage son, who experienced unexplained disturbances and witnessed apparitions after they moved from London to a remote Welsh farm in the foothills of the Brecon Beacons back in the late '80s and '90s.

Gabrielle Creevy and Michael Socha play Liz and Bill while Lewin Lloyd supports as their son. There's also parts for the likes of Sian Gibson, Jeremy Swift, Robert Pugh, Edward Holcroft, and Roger Evans as this creepy story makes the jump from podcast to television.

Ready for some scares? Here's how to watch The Witch Farm online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch The Witch Farm for free? Yes. You can watch The Witch Farm for free on BBC iPlayer right now in the UK only. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence. The show will also air on BBC One and BBC One Wales on Sunday, November 22 at 9pm GMT, with episode 2 airing the following night. Episodes 3 and 4 will follow the same release schedule the following Sunday and Monday. Away on holiday? You can use a VPN to access your usual UK services from anywhere, provided terms allow.

How to watch The Witch Farm from anywhere

(Image credit: Future)

If you're keen to watch The Witch Farm but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch The Witch Farm on iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free U.K. iPlayer stream, you'd select a United Kingdom server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the BBC website or app, sign in, and watch The Witch Farm for free.

How to watch The Witch Farm in the UK

In the UK, all four episodes of The Witch Farm will be available on BBC iPlayer for free from Sunday, November 22.

You can also watch the show on BBC One and BBC One Wales. The first episode airs on November 22 at 9pm GMT, with three more episodes to follow on November 23, November 29, and November 30.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch The Witch Farm in the US?

There is currently no release plan or broadcast in place for The Witch Farm in the US.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the show from anywhere.

Can you watch The Witch Farm in Canada?

Similar to the US, The Witch Farm will not be releasing in Canada at this time, either on linear TV or streaming.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch The Witch Farm in Australia?

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Likewise, there is no release plan in place for The Witch Farm in Australia.

Away from home? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

The Witch Farm: Additional Information

The Witch Farm - cast

Gabrielle Creevy as Liz

as Liz Michael Socha as Bill

as Bill Lewin Lloyd as Jonathan

as Jonathan Jeremy Swift as Eddie Burks

as Eddie Burks Sian Gibson as Bethan

as Bethan Robert Pugh

Edward Holcroft as Max Harriman

as Max Harriman Roger Evans

The Witch Farm - episodes

Episode 1 - November 22

Episode 2 - November 23

Episode 3 - November 29

Episode 4 - November 30

What's been said about The Witch Farm?

Speaking to the BBC about the inception of his new show, creator Danny Robins said: "The more I dug into it, the more it felt like something that merited a long-form approach and so we made the podcast series.

"Through that process, I met Liz and she told me her incredible story. We also found other witnesses and pieced everything together through a mix of audio drama and documentary."

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