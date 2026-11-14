How to watch Honey for free — stream from anywhere

If you're a fan of Killing Eve, get ready to sink your teeth into Honey, which is a prequel to the hit BBC show. Here's how to watch Honey online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

This espionage series is created by Emma Moran specifically for the BBC and German network ZDF, and it takes place in East Berlin during the Cold War. If you're wondering how it connects to Killing Eve, the show will focus on the character of Carolyn Martens (who was played by Fiona Shaw in the original series).

Naturally, this will show us a younger version of the character, who is undercover as an MI6 operative in Germany, going by the name of Martha Schmitt (and played by Ann Kelly).

There'll be six episodes to enjoy here as Martha/Carolyn finds her work compromised when she becomes embroiled in a love triangle. With characters crossing over from Killing Eve, and a similar narrative theme, this sounds perfect for those who have been craving something to follow-up the Jodie Comer series since it ended back in 2022.

Ready to dive into this Cold War thriller? Here's how to watch Honey online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch Honey for free? Yes. You can watch Honey for free on BBC iPlayer right now in the UK only. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence. The show will premiere on Saturday, November 14 at 9 pm GMT. You can also watch the show for free in Germany on ZDF. However, you'll have to wait until 2027 for the show to land there. Away on holiday? You can use a VPN to access your usual UK services from anywhere, provided terms allow.

How to watch Honey from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Honey but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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How to watch Honey in the UK

In the UK, Honey is available on BBC iPlayer for free from Saturday, November 14.

You can also watch the show on BBC One. The first two episodes air on Saturday, November 14 from 9pm GMT, with subsequent episodes airing every Saturday night.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch Honey in the US?

There is currently no release plan in place for Honey in the US.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the show from anywhere.

Can you watch Honey in Canada?

Similar to the US, Honey will not be releasing in Canada at this time, either on linear TV or streaming.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Honey in Australia?

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Likewise, there is no release plan in place for Honey in Australia.

Away from home? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Honey: Additional Information

Honey - cast

Ann Skelly as Martha Schmitt

as Martha Schmitt Nate Mann as Kurt Fischer

as Kurt Fischer Jannis Niewöhner as Friedrich Bauman

as Friedrich Bauman Rory Kinnear as Graham Anderson

as Graham Anderson Sofia Oxenham as Greta Abstreiter

as Greta Abstreiter Oliver Cudbill as Stefan Weiss

as Stefan Weiss Sonita Henry as Anne Anderson

as Anne Anderson Victoria Mayer as Ingrid Schimmel

as Ingrid Schimmel Valentino Dalle Mura as Rolf Muller

as Rolf Muller July Namir as Kamilla Akhmedova

as Kamilla Akhmedova Julian Niedermeier as Otto Kowalski

as Otto Kowalski Daniel Zielinski as Tomas Klein

Honey - trailer

Honey | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

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