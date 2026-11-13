The BMX SolidSafe 20K uses semi-solid-state battery tech for safer, longer-lasting power

It has a 20,000mAh capacity and 100W of power

It's priced at $109.99 (roughly £85 / AU$160)

Semi-solid-state batteries are the big new thing in power banks, delivering increased capacities without a bigger footprint.

They're also slower to degrade — so they won’t need replacing as fast — and are even deemed to be safer than conventional lithium-ion power banks, as most of the liquid found in those devices is replaced with a solid or gel electrolyte, which is less flammable.

That last point is one of the big features BMX is pushing about its new 20,000mAh SolidSafe power bank, an accessory notable for being semi-solid-state and having a higher capacity than most battery packs of its kind.

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While many rival products with this battery tech are most suited to charging phones and tablets, the SolidSafe 20K can comfortably charge a laptop, with BMX claiming — via Gadgeteer — that it’s good for one full charge of a 13.6-inch MacBook Air M3 with power left over.

(Image credit: BMX)

Three ports so you can charge everything

Of course, it can charge phones and tablets too, and it has up to 100W of charging power. You’ll get that much power if you just plug one thing in via its primary USB-C port, but it also has a secondary USB-C port, which individually can manage 65W, and a USB-A port, capable of 22.5W.

Use all three ports at once, and you’ll get 65W from the primary one and 7.5W from the other two.

The SolidSafe 20K also has a tiny color LCD screen that shows the battery percentage and wattage on each port, and it comes in at 147.4 x 90.3 x 18mm and 375g, making it a lot slimmer than many laptop power banks — so it’s ideal for travel, especially as it falls under the 100W carry-on limit for spare batteries on most airlines.

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If you like the sound of it, it’s out now in the US, costing $109.99 (roughly £85 / AU$160). It’s not yet available in the UK or Australia, but BMX does have a presence in both regions, so it might just be a matter of time.

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