How to watch Michael McIntyre's The Wheel season 7 for free — stream from anywhere

Superstar comedian Michael McIntyre is back to put contestants to the test, with the help of a few celebrity experts including Kate Garraway, Jordan Banjo, and Katherine Ryan. Here's how to watch Michael McIntyre's The Wheel season 7 online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

With 14 instalments of the hit game show to come, quiz fanatics are going to get their fair share of tricky questions to tackle from the comfort of their own home. Meanwhile, contestants on the show will be under a little more pressure as they take on that unpredictable spinning wheel, and look for help from McIntyre and his celebrity guests.

Each week, McIntyre brings in a handful of famous experts. Week one will include the aforementioned trio of Garraway, Banjo, and Ryan, as well as singer Michael Ball and dancer Perri Kiely, YouTuber Matt Morsia, comedian Harriet Kemsley, and cricket star Isa Guha. Week two's roster includes social media star Italian Bach, DJ Trevor Nelson, comedian Josh Widdicombe, and Happy Mondays duo Shaun Ryder and Bez.

Want to see if anyone can take the top prize? Here's how to watch Michael McIntyre's The Wheel season 7 online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch Michael McIntyre's The Wheel S7 for free? Yes. You can watch Michael McIntyre's The Wheel S7 for free on BBC iPlayer right now in the UK only. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence. The show will also air every Saturday at 8pm GMT, starting from November 14. Away on holiday? You can use a VPN to access your usual UK services from anywhere, provided terms allow.

How to watch Michael McIntyre's The Wheel S7 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Michael McIntyre's The Wheel season 7 but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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How to watch Michael McIntyre's The Wheel S7 in the UK

In the UK, Michael McIntyre's The Wheel season 7 is available on BBC iPlayer for free from Saturday, November 14.

You can also watch the show on BBC One. The first episode airs on Saturday, November 14 at 8pm GMT, with subsequent episodes airing every Saturday night.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch Michael McIntyre's The Wheel S7 in the US?

There is currently no release plan in place for Michael McIntyre's The Wheel season 7 in the US.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the show from anywhere.

Can you watch Michael McIntyre's The Wheel S7 in Canada?

Similar to the US, Michael McIntyre's The Wheel season 7 will not be releasing in Canada at this time, either on linear TV or streaming.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Michael McIntyre's The Wheel S7 in Australia?

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Likewise, there is no release plan in place for Michael McIntyre's The Wheel season 7 in Australia.

Away from home? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel S7: Additional Information

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel - celebrity guests

Michael Ball

Kate Garraway

Isa Guha

Harriet Kemsley

Matt Morsia

Katherine Ryan

Jordan Banjo

Perri Kiely

Italian Bach

Kerry Godliman

Trevor Nelson

Angela Scanlon

Alex Scott

Josh Widdicombe

Bez

Shaun Ryder

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