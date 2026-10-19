How to watch Aberfan: The Village That Fought Back for free online from anywhere

In 1966, a coal waste tip collapsed in Wales and killed 144 people, including numerous children. The tragic event set a chain of events in motion that saw the community take on the government and demand change. You can see how it all played out in Aberfan: The Village That Fought Back.

This 59-minute feature film directed by Ceri Isfryn tracks the campaigns of those affected in the 60 years since the incident, as they look to get the remaining coal tips removed from their village. Against the odds, the people of Aberfan fought the establishment and got their wish.

We meet the survivors and the activists who brought about this change, reflecting on the darkest days while also celebrating the power of community.

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Ready to learn more about this tragic disaster and the fallout? Here's how to watch Aberfan: The Village That Fought Back online and on TV from anywhere for free.

Can I watch Aberfan: The Village That Fought Back for free? Yes. BBC iPlayer is the streaming service you need to watch Aberfan: The Village That Fought Back for free. You can also watch on the free-to-air channels BBC Two/BBC One Wales on Monday, October 19 at 9pm BST. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence. Can't access the free stream because you're away on vacation? You need a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Aberfan: The Village That Fought Back from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Aberfan: The Village That Fought Back but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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How to watch Aberfan: The Village That Fought Back in the UK

In the UK, Aberfan: The Village That Fought Back is available on BBC iPlayer for free.

You can also watch the doc on the linear TV channel BBC Two (or BBC One Wales if you're in Wales). It airs on Monday, October 19 at 9pm BST.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch Aberfan: The Village That Fought Back in the US?

Aberfan: The Village That Fought Back is only available in the UK – on television and BBC iPlayer – so you can't find a broadcast or stream of the show in the States yet.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the show from anywhere.

Can you watch Aberfan: The Village That Fought Back in Canada?

Similar to the US, Aberfan: The Village That Fought Back is not available to stream in Canada and is not on any television channels there.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Aberfan: The Village That Fought Back in Australia?

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Like in the US and Canada, Aberfan: The Village That Fought Back is not available to stream or watch on any TV channels yet.

Away from the UK? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Aberfan: The Village That Fought Back need to know

Who is involved in the documentary?

Director - Ceri Isfryn

- Ceri Isfryn Editor - Nathan Carr

- Nathan Carr Executive Producer - Amanda Lyon

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