TL;DR Watch The Gilded Age season 4 on HBO (US) or Sky Atlantic (UK)

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save up to 75%)

First episode premieres Sunday, November 1 at 9pm ET / PT in the US and a day later in the UK

It's time to travel back to the 1880s once more, and we join the Russell family at a tough time in season 4 of The Gilded Age. Having reversed the ban on divorced women last time out, Bertha and her clan are under intense scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Agnes spots a golden opportunity to climb the social ladder thanks to a presidential dinner, Marian is going out on her own and looking for some independence, and Peggy is trying to settle in with her new family.

If all that wasn't enough to pack into the eight episodes of the fourth season, we will also see George go toe-to-toe with a new rival: John D Rockefeller!

Here's how you can watch The Gilded Age season 4 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Can I watch The Gilded Age season 4 for free? Yes. YouTube TV offers new subscribers a 5-day FREE trial, and all of their current plans allow you to add the HBO Max streaming service. That means you can watch at least the first few episodes of The Gilded Age season 4 completely free. Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to access your YouTube TV account as if you were right at home.

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How to watch The Gilded Age season 4 in the US

The Gilded Age season 4 premieres on HBO at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, November 1. Further episodes will go out one at a time in the same slot weekly.

If you don't already have access to HBO, you can still watch The Gilded Age season 4 and all of its programming online thanks to the HBO Max streaming platform. Plans start from $10.99 per month, or you can pay more to add live sports and bundle in other streaming services like Disney Plus and Hulu.

HBO is also available with different OTT cord cutting services, often as an added extra. YouTube TV, for example, lets you add HBO Max and is available to try before you buy thanks to its free trial.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when The Gilded Age season 4 is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

How to watch The Gilded Age season 4 in the UK

The Gilded Age season 4 will go out on Sky Atlantic in the UK. Note that episodes in the UK will air a day after their US release, at 9pm on Mondays, from November 2.

Episodes will also be available on catchup on Sky, as well as on the recently launched HBO Max service. It comes free with Sky TV plans, or you can get a standalone subscription from just £5.99 a month.

A further way to watch The Gilded Age season 4 in the UK is with a NOW Entertainment Membership from £6.99 a month.

Away from home? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the UK.

How to watch The Gilded Age season 4 in Canada

Crave is home to The Gilded Age season 4 in Canada, and follows the same weekly schedule as the US, with new episodes released every Sunday from November 1.

Prices start at CA$11.99/month and CA$119.99/year.

Away from home? You can access your subscriptions by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the UK.

How to watch The Gilded Age season 4 in Australia

If you're living Down Under, you will need Paramount+ to tune in to episodes of The Gilded Age season 4, with prices starting from $11.99 a month and episodes landing weekly from Monday, November 2.

Outside Australia? Aussies away from home can use a VPN to unblock Paramount+ and watch The Gilded Age season 4 as they would at home.

The Gilded Age season 4 – Need to Know

The Gilded Age season 4 official trailer

The Gilded Age Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

When is the The Gilded Age season 4 release date? The Gilded Age season 4 will premiere on Sunday, November 1 in the US, before landing in the UK and Australia a day later. New episodes will arrive weekly thereafter across the next seven weeks, until the finale on December 20/21.

The Gilded Age season 4 cast

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

as Bertha Russell Morgan Spector as George Russell

as George Russell Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

as Marian Brook Cynthia Nixon as Ada Forte

as Ada Forte Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn

as Agnes van Rhijn Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

as Peggy Scott Taissa Farmiga as Gladys, Duchess of Buckingham

as Gladys, Duchess of Buckingham Harry Richardson as Larry Russell

as Larry Russell Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn

as Oscar van Rhijn Jordan Donica as Dr William Kirkland

as Dr William Kirkland Simon Jones as Mr Bannister

as Mr Bannister Jack Gilpin as Mr Church

as Mr Church Ben Ahlers as John ‘Jack’ Trotter

as John ‘Jack’ Trotter Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs Bruce

as Mrs Bruce Debra Monk as Mrs Armstrong

as Mrs Armstrong Donna Murphy as Caroline Schermerhorn Astor

as Caroline Schermerhorn Astor Kristine Nielsen as Mrs Bauer

as Mrs Bauer Kelli O’Hara as Aurora Fane

as Aurora Fane Taylor Richardson as Bridget

as Bridget Douglas Sills as Josh Borden

as Josh Borden John Douglas Thompson as Arthur Scott

as Arthur Scott Erin Wilhelmi as Adelheid Weber

as Adelheid Weber Kelley Curran as Enid Winterton

as Enid Winterton Audra McDonald as Dorothy Scott

as Dorothy Scott Ashlie Atkinson as Mamie Fish

as Mamie Fish Ben Lamb as Hector, Duke of Buckingham

as Hector, Duke of Buckingham Phylicia Rashad as Elizabeth Kirkland

as Elizabeth Kirkland Brian Stokes Mitchell as Frederick Kirkland

as Frederick Kirkland Jessica Frances Dukes as Athena Trumbo

as Athena Trumbo Hattie Morahan as Lady Sarah Vere

as Lady Sarah Vere Victoria Clark as Joan Carlton