How to watch Treasure Island (2026) online — stream swashbuckling drama from anywhere

Prepare to have your timbers well and truly shivered as the most famous pirate of all (sorry Jack) returns in this glossy new TV adaptation of Treasure Island, arrr-iving on October 11, 10pm ET.

This latest version follows Jim Hawkins (Tom Sweet) and his mother, Bess (Hayley Atwell), after they come into possession of a treasure map belonging to the mysterious Captain Flint. Following the map’s clues, the pair gain passage aboard The Hispaniola, and soon find themselves caught between the charming yet dangerous pirate Long John Silver (David Oyelowo) and the suave but untrustworthy British agent Aaron Graham (Jack Huston).

In a 6-episode voyage from Robert Murphy (Vera, Shetland) the mother-son duo sail the high seas to reach the treasure before their enemies.

It’s been a long time since this kind of old fashioned swashbuckling adventure graced our screens, with Treasure Island sounding like the perfect dose of derring-do, read on for the map on how to watch Treasure Island (2026) online and stream every episode from anywhere.

Can I watch Treasure Island (2026) for free? New users to both MGM+ in the US and Paramount Plus in the UK will be able to get a 7-day FREE trial of their respective service, which, if timed around the finale towards the middle of November, could get you access to all six episodes. Abroad? Use NordVPN to stream as you would back home.

How to watch Treasure Island (2026) online from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Treasure Island, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal if you're outside the US due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Here's the map to find Treasure Island wherever you are...

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How to watch Treasure Island (2026) in the US

US viewers can stream Treasure Island on MGM+ with episodes landing weekly, starting Sunday, October 11. MGM+ is available as a stand alone service for $7.99 per month, or you could save 35% with an annual subscription. The streamer is also available as a Prime Video channel, and as part of Prime's Five-Service Streaming Bundle, alongside AMC+, BritBox, PBS Masterpiece and Starz, which costs $29.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. Away from the US? Don't get marooned. Use a VPN to watch Treasure Island (2026) from abroad.

How to watch Treasure Island (2026) in the UK

UK viewers can watch Treasure Island on Paramount Plus with episodes landing every Monday from October 12. Paramount+ plans start from £5.99 per month, up to £12.99 for ad-free 4K streaming. All tiers offer discounts on annual subscriptions. If you're a Sky customer, you may have access to Paramount Plus as part of your current package, but if you're looking to upgrade, don't miss our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Away from Blighty? You can use a VPN to watch on your regular stream.

Can I watch Treasure Island (2026) in Canada?

There's currently no word on a release date or streaming home for Treasure Island in Canada, but we'll be sure to update this page when we know more.

US viewer in Canada? A VPN will let you tune in to your usual stream as you would back home.

Can I watch Treasure Island (2026) in Australia?

Again, there's no word of Treasure Island washing up Down Under anytime soon. But keep an eye on the horizon for any news.

Brit travelling in Oz? You could use a VPN to access your usual stream from anywhere.

What you need to know about Treasure Island (2026)

Treasure Island (2026) trailer

TREASURE ISLAND Official Trailer (2026) - YouTube Watch On

Treasure Island (2026) cast

Tom Sweet as Jim Hawkins

as Jim Hawkins David Oyelowo as Long John Silver

as Long John Silver Hayley Atwell as Bess Hawkins

as Bess Hawkins Jack Huston as Aaron Graham

as Aaron Graham Tomer Capone as Billy Bones

as Billy Bones Craige Els as Mr Arrow

as Mr Arrow Tristan Sturrock as Captain Smollett

as Captain Smollett Neil Pendleton as Mr Cameron

(Image credit: Amazon MGM studios)

Treasure Island will premiere in the US on Sunday, October 11 and in the UK on Monday, September 12. The full release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 - Sunday, October 11

- Sunday, October 11 Episode 2 - Sunday, October 18

- Sunday, October 18 Episode 3 - Sunday, October 25

- Sunday, October 25 Episode 4 - Sunday, November 1

- Sunday, November 1 Episode 5 – Sunday, November 8

– Sunday, November 8 Episode 6 – Sunday, November 15

Where was Treasure Island filmed? Treasure Island was filmed on location in Bristol in the UK and Tenerife in Spain.

Is Treasure Island (2026) based on a book? Treasure Island is a fresh adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel of the same name.

Is this the first time Treasure Island has been adapted?

No, few texts have been as well adapted, with a Ridley Scott blockbuster movie take already on the cards following this series. There’s also been an animated sci-fi version from Disney, a loose adaptation set in the Star Wars universe and The Muppets teaming up with Tim Curry for a wild iteration, not to mention Black Sails, the underrated four season prequel show. However, Paramount exec Sebastian Cardwell promises something new, with this latest iteration bringing “fresh emotional depth and a striking contemporary edge to Stevenson’s classic.”

The novel has been adapted numerous times over a 100+ year period, including as a sci-fi animation by Disney and as a Muppets movie starring the late, great Tim Curry. Ridley Scott is inviting Hugh Jackman onboard for a new blockbuster movie take, due next year.