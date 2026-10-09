How to watch Avatar: Seven Havens online — stream the 'Last Airbender' sequel from anywhere

Avatar: Seven Havens is the newest installment from the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Set 225 years after Legend of Korra, the show follows Pavi, a young earthbender who discovers that she is the new Avatar.

The new series sees the world divided into seven fortified city states (think Ba Sing Se), known as 'havens', after a huge near-apocalyptic event caused by Avatar Korra. As a result, the citizens of the seven havens live in fear of the Avatar's return.

Together with friend Jae, long-lost twin sister Nisha, and cat-monkey Geet, Pavi works to protect the seven havens from the threats facing them, all while having to keep her identity as the Avatar a secret.

Avatar: Seven Havens is sure to be nostalgic for those of us who caught Avatar: The Last Airbender the first time around, but is perfect for a new era of younger viewers too.

Ready to dive in? Here's how to watch Avatar: Seven Havens online and stream every episode from anywhere... FOR FREE

Can I watch Avatar: Seven Havens for free? Yes. New users from the UK will be able to get a 7-day FREE trial of Paramount Plus Abroad? Use NordVPN to stream as you would back home.

How to watch Avatar: Seven Havens online from abroad

Avatar: Seven Havens will be available globally on Paramount Plus from Friday, October 9.

Traveling and can't find Avatar: Seven Havens?

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How to watch Avatar: Seven Havens in the US

Avatar: Seven Havens is available on Paramount Plus from Friday, October 9. Unfortunately, unlike the Paramount Plus UK 7-day free trial, a free trial is no longer offered to new customers in the US.

Brit abroad in the States? Use a VPN to access your usual content, just as if you were in the UK.

How to watch Avatar: Seven Havens in the UK

UK viewers can watch Avatar: Seven Havens on Paramount Plus Paramount+ plans start from £5.99 per month, up to £12.99 for ad-free 4K streaming. All tiers offer discounts on annual subscriptions. If you're a Sky customer, you may have access to Paramount Plus as part of your current package, but if you're looking to upgrade, don't miss our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Away from Blighty? You can use a VPN to watch on your regular stream.

How to Watch Avatar: Seven Havens in India

(Image credit: Future)

Avatar: Seven Havens is not currently available to stream in India.

Taking a trip to India? Using a VPN will allow you to access your usual platforms, just like you're at home, with a touch of a button.

Can I watch Avatar: Seven Havens in Canada?

Find Avatar: Seven Havens on Paramount Plus.

Away from home? A VPN will let you tune in to your usual stream as you would back home.

What you need to know about Avatar: Seven Havens

Avatar: Seven Havens trailer

Avatar: Seven Havens | Official Teaser | Paramount+ (SDCC 2026) - YouTube Watch On

Avatar: Seven Havens Voice Actors

Saheli Kahn as Pavi

as Pavi Dee Bradley Baker as Geet

as Geet Darren Barnet as Daemin

as Daemin Sakina Jaffery as Agam

as Agam Dianne Doan as Zi

as Zi Akshay Khanna as Karthik

as Karthik Major Curda as Jae

as Jae Aishu Devan as Nisha

Avatar: Seven Havens premieres globally on Friday, October 9 with the first three episodes. The full release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 - Friday, October 9

- Friday, October 9 Episode 2 - Friday, October 9

- Friday, October 9 Episode 3 - Friday, October 9

- Friday, October 9 Episode 4 - Friday, October 16

- Friday, October 16 Episode 5 – Friday, October 16

– Friday, October 16 Episode 6 – Friday, October 16

– Friday, October 16 Episode 7 - Friday, October 23

- Friday, October 23 Episode 8 - Friday, October 23

- Friday, October 23 Episode 9 - Friday, October 23

- Friday, October 23 Episode 10 - Friday, October 30

- Friday, October 30 Episode 11 - Friday, October 30

- Friday, October 30 Episode 12 - Friday, October 30

- Friday, October 30 Episode 13 - Friday, October 30

When is Avatar: Seven Havens set?

Avatar: Seven Havens is set around 225 years after Korra's era.

Is Aang in Avatar: Seven Havens?

As far as we know, Aang will not appear in Avatar: Seven Havens.

Will there be a second series?

Yes, Avatar: Seven Havens season 2 has already been confirmed, with 13 episodes ordered.