How to watch Yellowjackets season 4 online – stream final episodes from anywhere
With Shauna running wild in both timelines, there's a huge amount to resolve
“Our plane crashed, our friends died, and the rest of us starved and scavenged. We prayed until they finally found us.” We've heard that line before, but although the survivors are sticking steadfastly to the script upon their heroes' return to Wisayok, New Jersey, the turmoil in the present-day timeline indicates that the adjustment process will be anything but smooth.
We left off, fittingly, with Shauna running wild in both timelines, having barely begun her reign of terror as Antler Queen in the past, and having attempted to murder Melissa – with tragic unforeseen consequences – in the present. It's driven Taissa and Misty towards drastic action, but without Jeff and Callie anchoring her, there's no telling what Shauna's next move will be.
And if Van's fate was a sign of things to come, her peacemaking efforts having emphatically been rejected, Yellowjackets season 4 has further marquee deaths in store. As exasperated as Taissa and Misty are with Shauna, Melissa's recording is the smoking gun that could yet bring the entire group's fabrication crashing down. And then what?
Posing uncomfortable questions about society, civilisation and justice, read on as we explain how to watch Yellowjackets season 4 from anywhere.
Use a VPN to watch Yellowjackets S4 from anywhere
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How to watch Yellowjackets season 4 globally
Yellowjackets season 4 premieres on Paramount+ on Friday, November 20. Further episodes will go out in the same slot weekly.
You need a Premium subscription but Black Friday deals have dropped with up to 75% off your first two months.
In the US, it's $2.99/month for your first two months. Hurry, these are limited time deals.
Away from home? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to your home country.
Yellowjackets season 4 – Need to Know
Yellowjackets S4 trailer
When is the Yellowjackets S4 release date?
Yellowjackets season 4 premieres globally on Friday, November 20.
Yellowjackets S4 episode guide
Yellowjackets season 4 comprises 10 episodes, which will air on Paramount+ on the following schedule:
- Episode 1: "Hivemind" – Friday, November 20
- Episode 2 – Friday, November 27
- Episode 3 – Friday, December 4
- Episode 4 – Friday, December 11
- Episode 5 – Friday, December 18
- Episode 6 – Friday, December 25
- Episode 7 – Friday, January 1
- Episode 8 – Friday, January 8
- Episode 9 – Friday, January 15
- Episode 10 – Friday, January 22
Yellowjackets S4 cast
- Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Sadecki
- Sophie Nélisse as teen Shauna
- Tawny Cypress as Taissa Turner
- Jasmin Savoy Brown as teen Taissa
- Christina Ricci as Misty Quigley
- Sammi Hanratty as teen Misty
- Sophie Thatcher as Natalie Scatorccio
- Courtney Eaton as Lottie Matthews
- Liv Hewson as Van Palmer
- Warren Kole as Jeff Sadecki
- Kevin Alves as Travis Martinez
- Sarah Desjardins as Callie Sadecki
- Nia Sondaya as Akilah
- Hilary Swank as Melissa
- Jenna Burgess as teen Melissa
- Elijah Wood as Walter Tattersall
- Ashley Sutton as Hannah Sophia Finch
- Vanessa Prasad as Gen
- Anisa Harris as Robin
- Silvana Estifanos as Britt
- Molly Ringwald as Vicky Palmer
- June Squibb as Geraldine
- Devon Sawa as Howard
- Dule Hill as Officer Rollins
- Ken Marino as Russell
- Jaylee Hamidi as Alex
- Samuel Braun as teen Jeff
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Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
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