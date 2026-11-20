“Our plane crashed, our friends died, and the rest of us starved and scavenged. We prayed until they finally found us.” We've heard that line before, but although the survivors are sticking steadfastly to the script upon their heroes' return to Wisayok, New Jersey, the turmoil in the present-day timeline indicates that the adjustment process will be anything but smooth.

We left off, fittingly, with Shauna running wild in both timelines, having barely begun her reign of terror as Antler Queen in the past, and having attempted to murder Melissa – with tragic unforeseen consequences – in the present. It's driven Taissa and Misty towards drastic action, but without Jeff and Callie anchoring her, there's no telling what Shauna's next move will be.

And if Van's fate was a sign of things to come, her peacemaking efforts having emphatically been rejected, Yellowjackets season 4 has further marquee deaths in store. As exasperated as Taissa and Misty are with Shauna, Melissa's recording is the smoking gun that could yet bring the entire group's fabrication crashing down. And then what?

Posing uncomfortable questions about society, civilisation and justice, read on as we explain how to watch Yellowjackets season 4 from anywhere.

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How to watch Yellowjackets season 4 globally

Yellowjackets season 4 premieres on Paramount+ on Friday, November 20. Further episodes will go out in the same slot weekly.

You need a Premium subscription but Black Friday deals have dropped with up to 75% off your first two months.

In the US, it's $2.99/month for your first two months. Hurry, these are limited time deals.

Away from home? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to your home country.

Yellowjackets season 4 – Need to Know

Yellowjackets S4 trailer

Yellowjackets | Season 4 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

When is the Yellowjackets S4 release date? Yellowjackets season 4 premieres globally on Friday, November 20.

Yellowjackets S4 episode guide

Yellowjackets season 4 comprises 10 episodes, which will air on Paramount+ on the following schedule:

Episode 1: "Hivemind" – Friday, November 20

– Friday, November 20 Episode 2 – Friday, November 27

– Friday, November 27 Episode 3 – Friday, December 4

– Friday, December 4 Episode 4 – Friday, December 11

– Friday, December 11 Episode 5 – Friday, December 18

– Friday, December 18 Episode 6 – Friday, December 25

– Friday, December 25 Episode 7 – Friday, January 1

– Friday, January 1 Episode 8 – Friday, January 8

– Friday, January 8 Episode 9 – Friday, January 15

– Friday, January 15 Episode 10 – Friday, January 22

Yellowjackets S4 cast

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Sadecki

Sophie Nélisse as teen Shauna

Tawny Cypress as Taissa Turner

Jasmin Savoy Brown as teen Taissa

Christina Ricci as Misty Quigley

Sammi Hanratty as teen Misty

Sophie Thatcher as Natalie Scatorccio

Courtney Eaton as Lottie Matthews

Liv Hewson as Van Palmer

Warren Kole as Jeff Sadecki

Kevin Alves as Travis Martinez

Sarah Desjardins as Callie Sadecki

Nia Sondaya as Akilah

Hilary Swank as Melissa

Jenna Burgess as teen Melissa

Elijah Wood as Walter Tattersall

Ashley Sutton as Hannah Sophia Finch

Vanessa Prasad as Gen

Anisa Harris as Robin

Silvana Estifanos as Britt

Molly Ringwald as Vicky Palmer

June Squibb as Geraldine

Devon Sawa as Howard

Dule Hill as Officer Rollins

Ken Marino as Russell

Jaylee Hamidi as Alex

Samuel Braun as teen Jeff