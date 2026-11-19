Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19 on consoles only

Gaming phishing jumped 1,300% ahead of release

ExpressVPN's Dr Pete Membrey shares six tips to avoid launch-week scams

Grand Theft Auto VI finally lands on consoles today, November 19, ending around a decade of waiting. Alongside genuine fans downloading the blockbuster, cybercriminals are using launch-week hype to steal passwords and payment details.

On November 16, the UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) warned gamers to use unique passwords, enable two-step verification, and think twice before clicking links. Even the best VPN cannot stop you from typing your login into a convincing fake storefront, though quality tools can block known malicious domains.

Dr Pete Membrey, Chief Research Officer at ExpressVPN, backs the regulator's warning and says criminals are aiming far beyond your gaming library.

"A gaming account is rarely the real prize. Criminals want the email address and password behind it, because the same combination often opens banking, shopping, and social media accounts," he said.

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The GTA 6 scams already hitting players

(Image credit: Future / Rockstar Games + sarayut Thaneerat/ via Getty Images)

This week's warnings follow a steep rise in GTA-themed fraud reported across the cybersecurity industry.

Research covered by TechRadar Pro shows gaming phishing emails surged 1,300% ahead of launch, with GTA impersonation attempts accounting for 42.4% of phishing emails analyzed by KnowBe4 during the weekend of October 31–November 1, 2026.

Scammers are also targeting frustrated PC players who face a longer wait. NordVPN researchers uncovered a $200 dark web scam kit that uses fake PC installers to spread a cookie stealer, a crypto wallet drainer, and hidden mining software.

Meanwhile, Surfshark identified 212 GTA-themed domains, with about one in four appearing designed to defraud players; it projected over 750 malicious or opportunistic domains would go live by launch day. Promises that a VPN will unlock the game early are false too, because console stores lock accounts to your original region.

Can a security app stop every GTA scam? Not if you willingly run an unverified download or scan a malicious code on your phone.

(Image credit: Future)

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How to stay safe on launch day

As Membrey warns, while you enjoy the game, you should keep in mind: "Launch week is when people are excited, distracted, and in a hurry, and scammers count on that."

Staying protected, however, comes down to slowing down before you click. Membrey advises buying and downloading strictly through the official PlayStation or Xbox store, rather than following links in emails or messages.

Treat free keys, giveaways, and early access offers as scams, especially when a time-limited deal asks for your login. Never sign in through a link you were sent; open the platform or publisher site yourself instead.

In an exclusive interview with TechRadar, Membrey said to watch out for QR codes in unexpected messages, too, which attackers frequently send on evenings and weekends when people check personal phones while relaxed. Criminals now build QR codes out of text characters specifically to slip past automated email filters, making personal devices an easy target.

"The risk goes up on a personal phone because it usually sits outside any work or home email security," Membrey told TechRadar.

Finally, use a different password for every account and track them with a password manager. Membrey says you should skip SMS codes wherever stronger options exist, prioritizing passkeys first and an authenticator app second.

Ultimately, Membrey says to be wary of messages that make you feel rushed, ask you to log in, pay, or scan something. When this happens, he recommends heading to the official store or publisher’s site. “A genuine offer will still be there a minute later. A scam usually won’t survive being checked."